How to get Blaze Powder in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

To complete Minecraft's story and defeat the Ender Dragon, players will need to enter The End first, and doing so requires Blaze Powder to make Eyes of Ender.

Blaze Powder is created by breaking down Blaze Rods acquired from The Nether. There are a few primary uses:

It can be used along with Ender Pearls to craft Eyes of Ender, a necessary component to open a portal to The End and fight the Ender Dragon.

It can be crafted with charcoal and gunpowder to create Fire Charges.

It can be crafted with slime balls to create a Magma Cream.

Blaze Powder is also the primary ingredient used to fuel a brewing stand.

Minecraft: Obtaining Blaze Rods and its powder in Bedrock Edition

The most straightforward way to earn Blaze Powder in Minecraft is by breaking down Blaze Rods acquired from Blazes found in Nether Fortresses. If a player or tamed wolf kills a Blaze in Minecraft, it has a 50% chance to drop a Blaze Rod.

If Minecraft players are using Looting enchantment, they can increase the number of Blaze Rods dropped by one per level, with a maximum of four Blaze Rods dropped from a single Blaze.

If killed by anything other than a player or a tamed wolf, Blazes will not drop any rods.

Blazes will spawn in Nether Fortresses in areas where the light level is 11 or below. In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, Nether Fortresses are found in all Nether biomes in regions of 480 x 480 blocks.

The game decides in each segment whether to generate a Nether Fortress or a Bastion Remnant. Given the game's restrictions regarding chunk borders and separations, only 416 x 416 blocks within a region can generate a structure. In Bedrock Edition, the chance that a Nether Fortress will spawn instead of a Bastion Remnant is 1/3 or 33%.

Inside the fortresses, spawners will be located on small platforms with accompanying three-block high stairs. These spawners will spit out Blazes in Minecraft with regularity until broken or reason not to spawn the hostile mobs. Players who manage to find a spawner should consider themselves fortunate, as it is essentially an infinite source of Blazes and, therefore, Blaze Rods.

When fighting Blazes in Minecraft, players should equip themselves with the best gear and weapons possible. Beating Blazes at the range is preferred by many players, as Blazes are often accompanied by other hostile mobs such as Wither Skeletons and don't want to be surrounded.

Blazes will attack the player with fireballs, which will deal five damage and deal an additional four over time. They can also melee attack a player, which also damages players without Fire Resistance enchantments.

In addition to attacking with standard melee weapons or bow weapons, players can also damage Blazes with snowballs or bodies of water. It takes seven snowballs to kill a blaze, and if a Blaze is trapped in water, it will make no attempt to escape despite the water actively injuring it.

Additionally, splash water potions damage Blazes slightly in Minecraft, not really enough to be an effective battle tactic. Blazes can also be pulled into melee range with a fishing rod.

Once players have acquired the Blaze Rods they need, all that they need to do to convert them into Blaze Powder is to place the rods into a crafting grid. One Blaze Rod can create two Blaze Powder, so the more Blaze Rods, the better when making powder.

