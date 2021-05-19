Cobblestone in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Cobblestone is one of the most common blocks for Minecraft players to have in their inventories. It is dropped when players mine stone blocks.

Cobblestone is an essential Minecraft block. It’s in the recipe for almost everything, from furnaces to pickaxes. It’s also an extremely common building block for players.

Here is everything players need to know about the cobblestone in Minecraft.

Cobblestone in Minecraft

Appearance

The appearance of cobblestone (Image via minecraftforum)

Cobblestone looks similar to regular stone in Minecraft. It features a gray exterior and has cracks. This is because the only way to get a cobblestone in Minecraft is to mine stone.

Obtaining Cobblestone

Mixing water and lava (Image via apexminecrafthosting.com)

As mentioned earlier, a cobblestone is dropped when a stone block is mined. This is the easiest way for players to get cobblestone in Minecraft, but there are a few other methods.

Cobblestone can be found in naturally generated structures. When a player mines a naturally generated cobblestone, it drops another cobblestone block. Players can also mix lava and water to get cobblestone in Minecraft.

Crafting

Cobblestone is an extremely useful block in Minecraft. It’s used to craft several things in the game. These items include:

Stone pickaxes

Stone axes

Stone hoes

Stone swords

Stone shovels

Levers

Furnaces

Brewing stands

Pistons

Observers

Droppers

Dispensers

Diorite

Cobblestone stairs

Cobblestone slabs

Cobblestone walls

Andesite

It would be impossible to craft these items without cobblestone.

Cobblestone can also be smelted in a furnace to create stone blocks. This is the only way to get stone blocks in Minecraft unless the player is mining stone blocks with the silk touch enchantment.

Repairing Tools

Cobblestone can also be used to repair broken tools. Any stone tool such as a stone pickaxe, stone ax, stone sword, etc., can be repaired with a cobblestone and an anvil.

While it's unlikely for players to repair such a low-grade level of tools, it's still good to know that they can use cobblestone to repair them.

Minecraft Logo

Minecraft logo (Image via planetminecraft)

In the early days of Minecraft, the game's logo was built from cobblestone blocks.

The logo was seen floating above the sky in every early tutorial version of Minecraft for Xbox players. It can still be found on official Minecraft sites today.

Structures

Mossy cobblestone structure (Image via planetminecraft)

Cobblestone is one of the most readily available blocks in all of Minecraft. It appears in almost every single generated structure in the game. Most regular plains villages have cobblestone floors and walls or cobblestone stairs.

Most other generated structures in the game also include cobblestone in some way, such as dungeons which feature mossy cobblestone.

