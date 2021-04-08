Cobblestones are one of the most common blocks in Minecraft. After making a wooden pickaxe, all players try to get the cobblestones for stone tools. Players can get cobblestone by mining stone with a non-silk touch pickaxe.

Players can find stone everywhere in the overworld. Cobblestones also generate naturally in dungeons, strongholds, underwater ruins, and villages. Some buildings like pillager outposts, woodland mansions and jungle temples, are entirely built out of cobblestone.

Cobblestone is a versatile block with many uses in Minecraft. This article discusses some of the best uses of cobblestone in this game.

Top 5 uses of Cobblestone in Minecraft

#5 - Decoration, pathways, and buildings

Image via Minecraft

Some players may not know how well cobblestone fits in buildings and paths. Cobblestone has a unique texture that looks like cracked stones. Thanks to its gray texture, cobblestone blends perfectly with stone, andesite, gravel, stone bricks, and more.

#4 - Achievements and Advancements

There are some achievements and advancements that require cobblestones. In Java Edition, players will get the "Stone age" advancement by mining a stone block.

There are also three unique cobblestone related achievements in the bedrock edition. Constructing a furnace awards the player with "Hot Topic" achievement.

Similarly, constructing a dispenser completes the "Dispense with this" achievement. Fill a single chest with nothing but stacks of cobblestone (27 stacks) to get the "Chestful of Cobblestone" achievement.

#3 - Different building blocks

Image via Minecraft

Using cobblestone, players can craft many types of blocks in Minecraft. Cobblestone is used to make cobblestone walls, slabs, stairs, and more. Diorite and cobblestone together make two andesites.

Players can smelt cobblestone into stone, which can be smelted into smooth stone. Stone and smooth stone also have a different variety of blocks. Adding vines to cobblestone creates mossy cobblestone.

#2 - Redstone components

Image via Minecraft

Cobblestone is required to craft different types of redstone components in Minecraft. Using cobblestone, players can craft levers, droppers, observers, pistons, and dispensers. Cobblestone is also used for crafting brewing stands in Minecraft.

Players can craft more redstone contraptions by smelting cobblestones. Stone blocks are used to make comparators and repeaters in Minecraft.

#1 - Stone tools and weapons

Image via Minecraft

In the beginning survival days, cobblestone blocks were used for making stone tools in Minecraft. Players can craft stone shovels, pickaxes, hoes, axes, and swords. Stone tools and weapons are better than wood and gold alternatives.

Cobblestone also has high blast resistance. Players can use it to build bridges in the nether realm. These blocks are immune to ghast explosions in Minecraft.