How to use chunkbase to find different biomes in Minecraft

Minecraft’s map is one of the biggest and most content-filled in all of gaming. With the game’s sandbox world stretching almost infinitely, a mapping and navigation system is of utmost importance, especially for newer players.

While vanilla Minecraft does not have the option of a mini-map or similar mapping system, many third-party applications, mods, and websites try to achieve this feat, and Chunkbase is one of them.

Chunkbase is a website that can be considered a third-party “utility” for Minecraft. It allows players to locate specific biomes or structures in any seed the player puts down for it. Chunkbase minimizes errors by having users specify the game version and world type each time a player enters a seed into it.

Chunkbase includes support for all Minecraft versions from Java Edition 1.7 and Bedrock Edition 1.14 onwards. It also includes the option to explore the nether and locate structures and biomes with the exact coordinates at which they are located. A compass in the top-left corner of the seed map helps players get a sense of direction in relation to the world spawn.

This article will guide players on how to locate different Minecraft biomes in seed using chunkbase.

Minecraft: Everything players need to know to locate biomes in Chunkbase

To locate a specific biome on the chunkbase website, players have to follow these steps:

Navigate to the “apps” tab.

Under the tab, look for the “seed map” option and click on it.

At the top of the seed map, enter the seed of the desired world.

Following that, select the world’s version and world type.

Choose the dimension that is to be explored for the biome to be located.

The seed map will now generate a map of the desired seed, with a compass marking the world spawn.

Scroll down and click on the “highlight biomes” option to check the box given beside it.

Select the desired biome or biomes from the list on the right.

Clicking the biome’s name will only display that particular biome on the map. Players can move their cursor on the biome’s map projection, which will display the exact coordinates of the biome’s location on the bottom left of the map.

Just above the map, players will notice a collection of different icons. These icons represent the different structures visible on the map. Clicking on these icons will enable or disable that structure’s visibility on the map.

Aside from the seed map and its structure and biome-locating functions, chunkbase includes some other features as well. The website includes dozens of mods that players can use for themselves, in addition to scores of tutorials on various topics in the game, from the functioning of a village to a guide on how to make an automatic slime farm.

Finally, in the “apps” category, some features (excluding the seed map) include a spawn chunks reader that identifies spawn chunks, a seed finder for slime chunks, a customizable superflat generator, and a block compendium.

