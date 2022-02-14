Easiest way to make slime farm in Minecraft 1.18 version

Farms are important setups in the Minecraft 1.18 version, including slime farms. After the game's biggest update in 2021, players are jumping back into the game and making new worlds. Hence, they must know how to make a slime farm in the easiest way possible.

Slime farms consist of slimes which are uncommon hostile mobs. They are huge block-like creatures that jump and attack players by landing on them. When killed, they are divided into smaller versions of themselves.

After all of them are killed, each drops one slimeball that can be used to make slime blocks, sticky pistons, etc., that are highly useful. This is why players must know how to make a simple farm of these mobs.

How to make a slime farm in Minecraft 1.18 version

Where do slimes spawn?

This is the first problem players might face before making the farm in Minecraft 1.18 version. Because these are uncommon mobs, they can only be found in swamp biomes or slime chunks.

Swamp biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Out of all the chunks in a world, only 10% of them can spawn them. Either players can make a farm in the swamp biome with lesser spawns or find a particular chunk for an efficient farm. However, players can easily fetch these distinct chunks by going to a site called 'Chunk Base' and inserting the seed of the world.

Items to have for the farm

Once players find a particular chunk or a swamp biome in Minecraft 1.18 version, they can gather items to set up the farm. Players will need these items to set up their farm:

Three stacks of strong half slabs

One stack of ladder

One stack of any strong block

Torches

Hoppers

Campfire

Glass blocks

Trapdoors

Chests

Block of iron

Carved Pumpkin

One stair

How to make the farm

Dig a hole within the chunk (Image via LogicalGeekBoy YouTube)

Firstly, players will need to go down to Y level 28 and create a six-block deep hole around the chunk border. Players can toggle chunk borders in the Java Edition of Minecraft 1.18 version by pressing F3+G. Once they dig out a massive gap from Y level 28 to 22, they will need to dig two blocks beyond the chunk border to give slimes some more room to spawn.

A platform for more mobs to spawn (Image via LogicalGeekBoy YouTube)

After that, players will have to create a half slab platform, four blocks above the ground. This ensures more spawning space for the mobs. The platform can be three blocks wide.

In the middle ground of the hole, players will have the collection pit with all the campfires, hoppers, and chests so that slimes will fall in there and die. On top of the collection pit, players will need to make an iron golem and trap it with trapdoors. This will ensure that the hostile mobs focus on the iron golem and jump into the campfires before attacking.

Working farm (Image via LogicalGeekBoy YouTube)

Also Read Article Continues below

Players must make sure that the whole area is well lit so that no other hostile mobs can spawn, as these mobs can spawn irrespective of any light level underground. After this, players can make an AFK spot high above the farm for mobs to keep spawning. This is the easiest way to make a slime farm in Minecraft 1.18 version.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar