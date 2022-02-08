Easiest way to build a glow berry farm in Minecraft 1.18

Glow berry is one of the most liked items in the game, especially after Minecraft 1.18 was released. With the new update, the glow berries are found in abundance in the new Lush Caves biome. However, many players look to build a farm for them and gather loads of glow berries.

Glow berries are a new type of vegetation in the game which was introduced in the Caves and Cliffs update are naturally generated in the Lush Caves biome in Minecraft 1.18. These special vines give out light and can also be eaten by players as a food item. They are also brilliant for decorating builds and houses. Farming them is quite easy as players can build a farm with just a handful of resources.

How to easily build a glow berry farm in Minecraft 1.18

Items to have

Making a simple glow berry farm is extremely easy and it needs only a few items to execute. Players will need to make a small redstone contraption, hence some redstone blocks are also needed. Here are all the essential items needed for the farm:

Observer

Piston

Redstone dust

Hopper

Chest

Glow Berries

Any block for building

Glass blocks

How to build the farm setup

Redstone contraption with observer and piston (Image via Mojang)

First things first, players will need to build a redstone contraption which will keep an eye on the glow berries growing. Players can place a piston and an observer on top ensuring that they're facing the same direction. Players must then connect them with redstone dust on a block behind. This will ensure that the piston breaks the glow berries the moment they start growing.

Hopper and chest that will gather the items (Image via Mojang)

After this, players will need to make a collection station with hoppers and chests. Players can place a hopper at the bottom and place a chest beside it so that they connect with each other (make sure the hopper gets connected to the chest).

Place glow berries in front of observer and piston (Image via Mojang)

After this, players can place glow berries on the ceiling of a glass block, right in front of the observer block and above the hopper. Whenever the glow berry grows, the piston will push and break it, and the hopper will collect the glow berries and keep it in the chest. This is how players can easily build a glow berry farm in Minecraft 1.18.

