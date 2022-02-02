Why are Lush Caves more liked than Dripstone Caves in Minecraft 1.18

Lush Caves and Dripstone Caves are two new cave biomes from Minecraft 1.18. It was one of the biggest updates for the sandbox game in years. which got released in November 2021. This was the second part of the huge Caves and Cliffs update which included completely new world generation, various new biomes and much more.

The game never had cave biomes up until the Caves and Cliffs update, hence players were extremely excited to dig deep and explore the new type of cave generation and biomes. However, it was soon clear that the Lush Caves were much more popular than Dripstone Caves.

What is the reason behind Lush Caves being more liked than Dripstone Caves in Minecraft 1.18

The two new cave biomes in Minecraft 1.18 are completely different from each other. The stark contrast between each cave type enhances the overall feel of caves in the game. However, one is much more liked than the other, and there is a good reason as to why.

Difference in level of danger

As players know, caves can be a dangerous place to be in Minecraft 1.18. Caves are an integral part of the game as there are several valuable items and structures underneath the surface. They do, however, also pose a significant threat because of hostile mobs spawning in the darkness.

Cute Axolotls makes the cave biome much more tempting (Image via Minecraft)

The main reason why Lush Caves are much more liked than Dripstone Caves in Minecraft 1.18 is because of low levels of danger. Lush Caves are filled with glow berry vines that keep the biome illuminated and prevent hostile mobs from spawning. There is no such generation that can hurt players in any way.

On the other hand, Dripstone Caves have no light whatsoever (except for lava or glow lichens). This results in loads of hostile mobs spawning in the biome. On top of all this, pointed dripstone that is naturally generated can also hurt players if they fall on them.

Overall environment of the Cave biomes

Mojang quite cleverly introduced these two cave biomes and perfectly captured the overall experience of digging deep underground to explore the caves. Players can have both beautiful or haunting experiences while exploring underground.

The overall environment of the cave biome is daunting (Image via Minecraft)

The reason why the Lush Cave is liked more is simply because of the cozy and warm feeling it gives players. Glowberries, cute Azalea bushes and Axolotls create a mesmerizing environment that players can't get enough of. Whereas the Dripstone Cave create a cold and haunting environment with pointed dripstones and several hostile mobs, making it an unwelcoming place to say the least.

