How to find dripstone caves in Minecraft 1.18 update easily

The Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, officially given the mantle of Minecraft 1.18, brings a ton of new and game-changing features to Minecraft. Most importantly, it completely changes the way mountains and cliffs are generated in the game. Additionally, the levels at which every ore is generated are now changed, with no Y level being profitable for more than one ore.

Minecraft 1.18 changes one of the oldest features in the game - caves. Cave systems were introduced in Minecraft 0.0.3a, back in May 2009. The Caves and Cliffs update has added two new cave biomes and altered cave generation by adding three new types of caves. Dripstone caves are one of the two new cave biomes added to the game with the Minecraft 1.18 update. The other being the lush caves.

Dripstone caves in Minecraft 1.18: How to locate them with ease

Dripstone caves are jagged, yet beautiful caves that can be found quite commonly in almost any biome or cave generation across the world of Minecraft. Players may stumble across Dripstone caves several times while mining or exploring. Additionally, they can be found submerged beneath huge underground bodies of water called aquifers, another new addition to Minecraft.

In Minecraft 1.18, dripstone caves are composed largely of dripstone blocks and pointed dripstone, in the form of stalactites hanging from the cave’s ceiling, or stalagmites, growing from the ground. Large clusters of Dripstone are indicative of a Dripstone cave being situated nearby.

Dripstone clusters are more commonly found inside ravines. Additionally, stalactites and stalagmites in these caves can damage players and other mobs if they come in contact with their sharp and pointy ends.

Copper is one of the resources that is found more commonly in this biome. Another great feature these caves exhibit involves stalactites and stalagmites, collectively known as pointed dripstone.

During the reveal of the Caves and Cliffs update at Minecraft Live 2020, it was revealed that stalactites can be waterlogged, which essentially means that water (or lava in the Nether) will be dripping out of them as they hang in the Dripstone cave biome. A cauldron can be put under a stalactite to collect the dripping water from it, therefore giving these structures a unique purpose in the game.

Dripstone caves are one of the most interesting additions to Minecraft 1.18, alongside their sister biome, the Lush caves. This feature acts as a response to the Minecraft community, as many players had been asking for an update to the game’s cave systems for a while.

Edited by R. Elahi