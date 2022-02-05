Top 5 things to remember while mob farming in Minecraft 1.18 version

After the release of Minecraft 1.18 version, many players were interested to know how to change their already existing mob farms after the mob spawn changes. The new Caves and Cliffs update brought loads of changes to the game, including how mobs spawn around the world.

Over the years, players gradually found ways to create farms for other in-game entities to obtain a wide range of useful items from them. These 'mob farms' are quite popular as many hostile mobs drop valuable items such as gunpowder, ender pearls, and so on. The article below will discuss a few points to remember while mob farming in Minecraft 1.18 version.

5 important things to remember while mob farming in Minecraft 1.18 version

5) Always empty chests

Always empty chests (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the mob farm starts functioning, the chests set up to store mob drops may fill up very quickly. It is vital that players always clear out their chest without leaving anything behind.

4) Place half slabs on hoppers

Half slabs on hoppers (Image via Minecraft)

If players are claiming XP from mob farms as well, then they should make sure to place half slabs on hoppers. Doing this will prevent the XP orbs from getting stuck in hoppers, allowing the XP to smoothly reach the player.

3) Spawn proof nearby caves

Spawn proof underground caves with torches (Image via u/hellacrafter Reddit)

Many players complain about mobs not spawning in their farms. This might be because the mobs are spawning in nearby surrounding areas instead. Hence, players must always spawn proof the ground and any caves nearby to force the game to spawn mobs only within their farm.

2) Always use trapdoors inside the mob spawn area

Use trapdoors in mob spawning area (Image via Imgur)

Many players try to use something other than trapdoors inside the mob spawning area, resulting in mobs not falling down into the killing area. This is because mobs perceive only trapdoors as floor blocks and then fall into the trap. If players place something else, like signs, the mobs won't walk into the trap and reach the bottom of the farm.

1) Light Level

Hostile mobs only spawn at light level 0 (Image via Minecraft)

The main change in Minecraft 1.18 version is the light level at which hostile mobs can spawn. Previously, hostile mobs used to spawn on blocks with light level less than 7. However, after the Minecraft 1.18 version update, hostile mobs only spawn at light level 0. This is why players must ensure that there is no light in the mob spawning area of their mob farm.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

