After the Minecraft 1.18 version was released, millions of players jumped into the vast sandbox game to explore the new features it offered. Exploring Minecraft is also fun; however, players must always pack some items before venturing into the unknown.

With the new world generation, eight new biomes and overall vertical expansion of the overworld, Mojang has released one of their most significant updates for the game.

When players venture out to explore, they may be stuck in tricky situations, get attacked by hostile mobs, or die from hunger. Hence, there are a few items they must always have.

5 best items to have while exploring in Minecraft 1.18 version

Though there are many items that a player might think of taking with them while exploring, here are the top 5 items to have while exploring in Minecraft 1.18 version:

5) Feather falling boots

Feather falling boots (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Though this is not the most essential item to have, it can surely save a player's life in certain circumstances. The Minecraft 1.18 version features loads of huge, deep ravines in which players can fall to their deaths. Feather falling enchanted boots can save players from taking any fall damage.

4) Water bucket

Players can save themselves with water bucket (Image via Mojang)

This item also prevents players from taking any fall damage. A water bucket is a highly recommended item to have as players can quickly spill water on the block they are about to fall and decrease their falling speed. It also helps if players come in contact with fire or lava somehow.

3) Food

Food items in Minecraft (Image via WidgetCore)

Of course, players must have ample good food to survive. Food can help replenish their health and keep them active while adventuring. However, players can also hunt cows, pigs, sheep, etc., while they are on the move to keep gathering more food.

2) Boat

Players can cross huge water bodies with boat (Image via Minecraft)

While exploring, players might also come across a huge body of water. Here, a boat can help them cross vast oceans and seas in the game. Players can also craft a boat on the go if they have access to some wood.

1) Bed

Bed can be used as a respawn anchor (Image via Minecraft)

Bed is one of the most essential items in the game. It helps players sleep and skip the night and acts as a respawn anchor in the overworld.

In the Minecraft 1.18 version, players want to explore dangerous caves and climb mountains; hence they can keep a bed as a respawn anchor, so they don't spawn back where they started.

