5 best ways to get ender pearls in Minecraft 1.18 version

Even after the 1.18 update completely changed the game, several items retained their importance in Minecraft. Ender pearls are still very useful, perhaps even more so now that Caves & Cliffs has gone live. They were always good for traveling, but now they can be used to get to the top of tall mountains even faster.

They're not overly common, though, so there aren't a ton of ways to get them. Here are the best methods.

Best methods for obtaining ender pearls in Minecraft 1.18

5) Loot

In Minecraft Java Edition, they can spawn in a stronghold altar chest, but it's very rare. That chest, which is difficult to find, has a 23% chance of having an ender pearl as of 1.18. In Bedrock, that chance drops down to 22.6%, making it a very rare find.

Altar chests have a small chance to have an ender pearl inside (Image via Minecraft)

4) Staying up at night

Like all hostile mobs, they'll spawn at night when the light level is at zero, thanks to the 1.18 update. They're not the most common mob to spawn, but they'll usually drop an ender pearl or more when killed. They are difficult to kill, but this is the most straightforward way to kill them.

Endermen will spawn at night (Image via Minecraft)

3) Visiting a Warped Forest

If they're not spawning normally, there are two places that they do spawn pretty frequently. A Warped Forest in the Nether is one of those places. It's dangerous, but the blue-colored biome has tons of Endermen spawning there, making it a great place to farm ender pearls.

2) The End

The End is where all Endermen are and it is usually swarming with them. It's an extremely dangerous place to go just for ender pearls, but it is absolutely the quickest way to get a ton of ender pearls. Just don't look too many of them in the eye while in there.

1) Trading

The best and safest way to get ender pearls is to trade for them. In Java Edition, level five cleric villagers have a 67% chance to trade an ender pearl for 5 emeralds. In Bedrock Edition, those same cleric villagers will always sell one ender pearl for 5 emeralds.

Cleric villagers can trade emeralds for ender pearls (Image via Minecraft)

Which of these methods is the best way to get ender pearls?

Edited by Mason J. Schneider