How to make a mob farm in Minecraft Bedrock

Mobs are living entities that spawn almost everywhere in Minecraft. Common hostile mobs spawn more often than passive ones as their light level requirement is a lot less (seven or lower).

Most mobs in Minecraft will drop items when a player or a tamed wolf kills them. Some of the items dropped can be beneficial to the former. As they spawn a lot, a hostile mob farm can yield a lot of items when created correctly.

A guide to making a mob farm in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Items required for making an easy mob farm

Building blocks

176 Scaffoldings

Water buckets

4 magma blocks

Glass blocks

7 hoppers

2 chests

3 rails

1 Powered rail

1 Lever

Procedure

A 20x12 box must be used for this process (Image via Mojang)

Step 1: Make a 20x12 box using any solid block. The walls of the box need to be three blocks tall.

Step 2 involves digging through blocks and adding water (Image via Mojang)

Step 2: Find the middle of the box and dig a 2x2 hole, as shown in the above picture. Dig two more blocks to make the hole three blocks deep. Players then need to add water to one side of the lane they have dugout.

Step 3 entails digging both blocks and stifling water flow (Image via Mojang)

Step 3: Dig both the blocks on which water stops to make it flow further. Keep digging straight until it stops flowing again.

For step 4, players must replace normal blocks with magma blocks (image via Mojang)

Step 4: Players can find four blocks where the water flow ends. They must replace them with magma blocks.

Collection and storage system right under the magma blocks (Image via Mojang)

Step 5: Make the same collection and storage system as shown above. Players need to ensure that all hoppers are connected. Notably, the main hopper needs to be connected to the chest. Pull the lever and place a minecart with a hopper on the rail. Without further ado, push the minicart.

Step 6 involves blocking and digging for the player's convenience (Image via Mojang)

Step 6: Block everything using glass or any other block. Dig an entrance to the chest. This is done so that players can come down and easily collect the items later.

Step 7 involves adding a couple of things to further embellish the farm (Image via Mojang)

Step 7: Add scaffoldings to the hole. Then add water on the sides above the scaffoldings.

Cover the whole top (Image via Mojang)

Step 8: Cover the top of the farm.

Also Read

The farm is now complete. It is recommended that players go AFK (away from keyboard) about thirty blocks away from the farm. If it does not yield enough to fulfill their needs, they can add more layers.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul