How to do spawn-proofing in Minecraft

Hostile mobs are the greatest danger to any Minecraft player. Common monsters like zombies, creepers, and skeletons alone have caused many player deaths.

One of the easiest ways to avoid dying from hostile mobs is to prevent them from spawning. In Minecraft, most hostile mobs spawn when the light level is below seven. A few hostile mobs can spawn even if the light level is high.

Players can stop hostile mobs like creepers from suddenly blowing a part of their home by spawn-proofing. Spawn-proofing can also help increase the mob spawning rate in farms by a considerable margin.

Spawn-proofing in Minecraft

Spawnproofing techniques depend on why the player wants to prevent mob spawning. A method suitable for builds may not work for farms. Depending on the purpose, players can use the following techniques to spawn proof:

Adding light sources

Torches to spawn proof (Image via Minecraft)

Most overworld hostile mobs can be prevented from spawning by adding bright light sources to the desired area. Players can place torches or create lamp posts to light up the areas near their base. However, spamming light blocks would ruin the beauty of a build.

Players can hide light sources using carpets and leaves. Break a block and place a light source, and cover it with carpets or leaves. This way, players can decorate their builds and prevent mobs from spawning at the same time.

Non-spawnable blocks

Use non-spawnable blocks like slabs (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, there are many blocks on top of which mobs cannot spawn, like slabs, carpets, glasses, leaves and redstone components. Players can use cheap items like slabs, buttons and carpets to spawn-proof areas around their farms.

Using slabs, players can spawn proof bases with the same textures they used in their build. Instead of slabs, carpets can also prevent mobs from spawning without making a build look ugly.

Water and lava

Flooded island for wither rose farm (Image via Minecraft)

Water and lava are the only two fluids available in Minecraft. Players can use both to prevent land mobs from spawning. Aquatic mobs can still spawn in water, and similarly, striders can spawn in lava in their respective biomes.

Water is often used for spawn-proofing end islands for wither rose farms built in the End dimension, whereas lava can be used for spawn-proofing fortresses.

Mob switch

Anything is possible in Minecraft if a player is smart enough. Minecraft engineers have developed a way to prevent mobs from spawning by turning on a switch. For those who don't know, Minecraft has a hostile mob limit. Using withers or shulkers, players can build a mob switch that prevents hostile mobs from spawning when turned on.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for more in-game updates!

Edited by Gautham Balaji