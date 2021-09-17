How to obtain the ender dragon head in Minecraft

Some Minecraft players may be shocked to discover that they can display the defeated ender dragon's head on their mantle. However, many players may be unaware of how to obtain the head due to its novelty.

The ender dragon head is one of those items that not many players know about. However, once discovered, players are going to pick it up. Keep in mind that the dragon's head does not drop when the dragon is defeated in battle.

Collecting the ender dragon head in Minecraft

A build using the head (Image via imgur)

Mojang had made obtaining the ender dragon head more of a challenge, which is understandable given its high value.

Minecraft players will first have to slay the ender dragon and search for an end city to collect the head. But not every end city will have a dragon's head. It can only be found in end cities that contain end ships.

More specifically, the head will generate on the front of the end ship, making it difficult to obtain quickly. Using potions of slow falling (or extreme caution) is advised when dealing with fall damage.

The ender dragon head can be mined with any tool, including the player's fist. If the head is located over the edge of an end island, Minecraft players are advised to build a platform under the head to avoid falling into the void.

Once the head is collected, players can either wear it as a helmet or use it as decoration. Most Minecraft players tend to go with the latter option.

A quick two-minute YouTube video above provides a visual reference for those who prefer understanding those steps that way.

The hardest part about obtaining the dragon head is locating an end city with an end ship. The ender dragon fight is not dangerous. However, players are highly recommended to bring feather falling boots or potions of slow falling to defend against the dragon's wing attack.

