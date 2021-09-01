Top 5 most dangerous mobs in Minecraft 

The Minecraft world is filled with dangerous mobs. These mobs pose a challenge to even the most hardcore veterans in the game.

Beginners in Minecraft must be aware of these mobs so that they can survive as long as possible. Learning about these mobs will allow players to feel safe while scouring the wastelands of the game.

Listed below are five of the deadliest mobs found in Minecraft.

Top 5 deadliest mobs in Minecraft

#5 - Creeper

Just a Creeper (Image via Lifewire)

The Creeper is one of the biggest causes of death in Minecraft. Almost every player knows this green, phallic-shaped mob.

The Creeper's threat comes from the fact that it is completely silent. It is able to creep up to unsuspecting players and self-destruct, dealing massive damage and destroying blocks.

Players can avoid Creeper damage by building a fence around their base.

#4 - Evoker

The terrifying Evoker (Image via Deviantart)

The Evoker is the deadliest non-boss mob in Minecraft. This is mainly due to the fact that it spawns its own mob called the Vex.

While the Evoker is dangerous enough on its own, the Vex is where the real danger comes into play. Vexes have the ability to phase through any wall, dealing massive damage when they come into contact with the player.

To avoid Vexes, Minecraft players should try to kill the Evoker from a distance.

#3 - The Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon battle (Image via pulseheadlines)

Due to its massive health bar and attack variety, the Ender Dragon is an extremely tough battle opponent for unprepared players in Minecraft.

Players must bring feather falling boots or a Potion of Slow Falling when fighting an Ender Dragon as this mob's wing attack flings players high into the sky.

Players also have to deal with nearby end crystals, which will continuously heal the dragon unless they are destroyed.

#2 - The Wither

The Wither battle (Image via caveman)

The Wither is one of the deadliest mobs that players will face in Minecraft. It shoots highly damaging bombs that also cause the Withering Status effect. This effect slowly eats at a player's health.

Players must ensure that they do not get stuck in a ditch as the Wither will destroy tons of blocks with its bomb. Minecrafters are recommended to carry golden apples and potions when battling this mob.

#1 - The Warden

A horrifying Warden rendition (Image via u/bertcaers3)

While the Warden is yet to be added to Minecraft, it is slated to be the most dangerous mob in the game. In fact, Mojang has stated that the Warden is not even meant to be killed as it does not drop anything.

The Warden is completely blind and is only able to attack the player by listening to their movements. When the Warden is unleashed, players are highly recommended to avoid it unless they want to lose their gear.

The YouTube video above showcases the official mob reveal of the Warden.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh