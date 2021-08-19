Top 5 biomes to be added in the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

As most Minecraft players know by now, the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update will introduce some of the most epic biomes in the history of the game. Mojang will also be adding additional biomes as the experimental snapshots keep rolling out.

Listed below are five of the most interesting biomes that will be added in the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part two.

5 best biome additions in part two of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update

#5 - Mountain Grove

The grove biome (Image via wattles)

The mountain grove biome will be located in the lower sections of the new and improved mountain biomes.

This biome is reminiscent of the taiga biome. However, it contains snow and powder snow blocks. Mobs such as foxes, wolves, and rabbits will spawn in this biome.

The mountain grove biome is ideal for players who are interested in utilizing powder snow for certain builds or traps.

#4 - Meadow

The meadow biome (Image via wattles)

The meadow biome is a fantastic biome to build a base in. Firstly, these biomes will be located at the border of the taller mountain biomes, giving them fantastic real estate.

They are also extremely colorful, with tons of flowers and small lakes. The only mobs that can spawn in meadow biomes are rabbits, donkeys, and sheep.

#3 - Lofty Peaks

The lofty peaks (Image via wattles)

The lofty peaks biome is one of three "peaks" biomes that will top off the mountains. This biome is completely covered in snow, powder snow, and ice, making it quite a dangerous trek.

Minecraft players may encounter large pockets of powder snow, which can easily trap and freeze the player to death.

#2 - Stony Peaks

The stony peaks (Image via wattles)

The stony peaks biome was announced by Mojang after their most recent experimental snapshot. This biome differs from the other peak biomes as it contains zero snow and a lot of trees.

This makes the stony peaks biome one of the best mountain biomes to build a base in.

The YouTube video above showcases the stony peaks biome and other additions in the most recent experimental snapshot.

#1 - Snow capped peaks

The snow capped peaks (Image via wattles)

The snow capped peaks are easily the most epic biome to be added in the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update.

This biome features a unique generation that includes large pockets of packed ice. This is great for Minecraft players who are interested in creating an ice highway.

The only mob that can spawn in the snow capped peaks is the fearsome goat.

