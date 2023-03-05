How to kill Ender Dragon using beds in Minecraft (2023)

In Minecraft, the Ender Dragon is a mighty flying beast found only in the End dimension. Players must defeat it to complete the game and gain access to Elytra, an item that allows gamers to fly.

While there are many ways to defeat the Ender Dragon, one of the most popular ones involves using beds to deal massive damage to that flying monster. But how exactly does a Minecraft player go about doing that? Read on to find out.

Defeating Ender Dragon using beds in Minecraft (2023)

To beat the dragon, you will need to gather a significant number of beds — at least 20. They can be obtained by crafting three wooden planks and three pieces of wool together. You can also find beds in villages or abandoned mineshafts.

Additionally, fighting the Ender Dragon in Minecraft can be challenging, so you must equip yourself with the appropriate weapons and armor. You should consider a sword or a bow with arrows to use against the foe. When it comes to the armor, you can wear a diamond one, as it provides the most protection.

You will also need to bring food to replenish your health during the fight. Cooked pork chops, steak, or golden apples are all good options in this regard. Additionally, you may want to consider carrying potions, such as a Potion of Strength or a Potion of Regeneration, to increase your chances of winning.

Once Minecraft players are ready, it's time to face the Ender Dragon in battle and slay it with beds. The first step in this process is finding the beast.

Fighting the Ender Dragon using beds

To reach the End dimension and fight the Ender Dragon, you need to locate the End Portal, which can be found in Stronghold structures. These can be found by using an Eye of Ender. Once you locate the stronghold, you can activate the portal by placing Eyes of Ender into its frames.

After activating the End Portal, you will be transported to the End dimension. Once you arrive here, you must be prepared to fight the Ender Dragon, which can be found flying around the center of the End island. You should aim to find the Ender Dragon quickly to start the bed method.

Setting up the beds and making them explode

You will need to place several beds in a straight line. The items should be placed about two blocks apart from each other, starting from one end of the island and stretching to the other.

You will need to lure the Ender Dragon towards the line of beds to kill it using these objects. To do this, shoot the creature with arrows. The Ender Dragon will become aggressive and start flying at you. Now, you should move towards the line of beds to lure the Ender Dragon there.

Once this creature is where you want it to be, you can detonate the beds to deal massive damage to this monster. You must ensure that you have placed enough beds to defeat the Ender Dragon. You should also bear in mind that you have to stand on the opposite side of the beds when you detonate them to avoid taking damage.

After the explosion, the Ender Dragon may fly away and return later. You will need to repeat the process of luring this beast towards the line of beds and detonating them until the boss is defeated in Minecraft.

