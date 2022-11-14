How to survive bed explosion in Minecraft?

Minecraft has many explosives capable of destroying an area and heavily dealing damage to players. Aside from the usuals such as TNT and End Crystals, beds can also be used as an explosive. As bizarre as it sounds, the peaceful and fluffy block on which you sleep is not as comfortable in the Nether and the End realms.

When you place a bed in these magical Minecraft dimensions, it essentially turns into an explosive. Sleep on it, and the block will explode and ruin a massive area. It is surprisingly more powerful than the TNT explosion. Hence, if you want to use it in a positive manner, you must know how to defend yourself against the explosion.

Two ways to survive bed explosions in Minecraft

As mentioned before, beds explode in both the Nether and End realms. In the Nether realm, you will mainly use it to explode areas and find Ancient Debris blocks. Bed explosions, on the other hand, are brilliant for defeating Ender Dragon in the End realm. Hence, there are two slightly different ways to prevent bed explosions in Minecraft, although the concept is the same.

Survive bed explosion in the Nether

Place the bed five blocks away from yourself and hide behind the row of blocks before the explosion (Image via Mojang)

When you are in the Nether realm, you will gather all kinds of new resources to progress further in Minecraft. However, Ancient Debris is extremely rare, with these precious blocks generating deep underground. Since mining is not the most efficient way to locate them, the community has invented a way to do so through explosions.

If you want to use beds to expose an area, you must first dig a straight mine in which you can explode beds on either side. Next, dig five blocks on each side and place the bed at the very end. Once done, move sideways and keep yourself away from other blocks in such a manner that the bed is barely visible, and only enough for you to interact with.

This way, you are protecting yourself with other blocks present right beside the five-block hole. The blocks present between the bed and your character will take the majority of the hits when an explosion occurs. For reference, look at the picture above of how the player stands.

Survive bed explosion in the End

Place the beds on top of the bedrock fountain and an obsidian block to prevent damage (Image via Reddit/u/Sunderant)

Surviving the bed explosion in the End realm is even more difficult in Minecraft. You will need to spam as many beds as possible when the dragon is on the bedrock fountain. Hence, bedrock blocks and obsidian blocks come in handy.

Place an obsidian block alongside the top bedrock block, creating a two-block flat surface where the bed will be placed. Place a stone block diagonally located on the obsidian block where you will stand and place new beds.

While standing on the stone block, stay close to the obsidian block on which the bed is placed. If the angle is correct, the block will properly protect you against the bed explosion.

