5 best ways to find Netherite in the Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 has finally been released, and players will be jumping into the game to explore all the new features the recent update has on offer. In the game, Netherite is the strongest material from which players can make armor, tools, and weapons. Though many players stop at diamonds, if they want to own the strongest gear, they must find the Netherite.

Since this item is used to craft the strongest gear in the game, it is one of the rarest materials to find as well. Netherite does not naturally generate in the world. Instead, it is found in the form of Ancient Debris blocks — these blocks can be converted into Netherite — in the Nether. These are ultra-rare blocks found deep underground, where most of the lava is. Once players reach the exact level where these blocks are most common, they can be found in several ways.

Top 5 ways to find Netherite (Ancient Debris blocks) in Minecraft 1.19

5) End Crystal explosion method

End Crystals will not cause fire after explosion (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

One way to find Ancient Debris blocks in the Nether is by exploding the area with End Crystals. These special non-mob entities are extremely dangerous as they can cause explosions when players hit them. They can be crafted with Eye of Ender, Glass block, and Ghast tear. Players can head to Y level 15 in the Nether and start using them to explode and clear out huge areas at once to spot the rare Ancient Debris blocks.

The only downside to this method is that End Crystals are quite hard to make. Ghast tears and Eyes of Ender are hard to come by in the game.

4) Bastion Remnants treasure chest

Netherite ingot in Bastion Remnants chest (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Bastion Remnants are dangerous structures that generate in the Nether. They are filled with Piglins and Piglin Brutes that can be hostile towards players. On the bright side, these structures have some of the best loot in the game, including rare Netherite ingots. Bastion Remnants are among the few places that generate these ingots in chests.

Players will have the best chance of finding the ingots in the treasure chest inside the treasure room variant of the Bastion Remnants. This variant of the structure has a huge cuboid building filled with hostile mobs and lava, at the center of which is the chest that has the highest chance of generating Netherite ingots.

3) Strip mining

Strip mining (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Strip mining is still one of the best ways to find rare blocks and resources in the game. Players use their pickaxes to mine underground for hours on end. Although this is not the best way to find Ancient Debris blocks in the Nether, players can still try it. They can head down to Y level 15 and simply start mining for the rare block. Since Ancient Debris is slightly rarer than diamond ore blocks, it can take longer to find them. Players can also use branch mining techniques to cover more area.

2) TNT explosion method

TNT explosion does not cause a fire (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

TNT is a traditional explosive that can blast loads of blocks at once. Since the explosion method is considered the best, players can use TNT to expose several areas in the Nether to find Ancient Debris blocks that can be converted to Netherite. TNT can be crafted with gunpowder and sand. If players have a working creeper farm, they can easily use loads of TNT to find the rare blocks.

1) Bed explosion method

Beds explosion (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Many players know by now that beds will explode in the Nether if players try to sleep on them. Apart from it being a fun prank, it is considered one of the best tricks to find Ancient Debris blocks. Beds are much easier to craft than TNT and End Crystals, making them the best option to use to create explosions.

Players can dig a few blocks and place the bed on the very last block they can reach. Once placed, players can right-click on them to make them explode, exposing a huge area and increasing their chances of finding Ancient Debris in Minecraft 1.19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far