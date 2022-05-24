All types of Bastion Remnants structures in Minecraft

Bastion Remnant is one of the most dangerous structures in Minecraft. It is generated in a hellish realm called the Nether, which is filled with lava and mysterious hostile creatures. This huge structure is home to the notoriously strong Piglins and Piglin Brutes. Even though these structures are uncommon, they have several variants that can generate in a world.

These structures are not extremely hard to find, and several of them can spawn in one world. Experienced players who have been in the Nether for a while will gradually notice how different Bastion Remnants have different layouts. These structures are filled with neutral Piglins and hostile Piglin Brutes. They also contain quite a lot of gold and valuable chest loot.

All 4 types of Bastion Remnants in Minecraft

1) Treasure Room

Treasure room structure has a lava grid along with a huge rampart structure (Image via Minecraft)

This is the biggest variant of the structure as it contains three major sections. Players will be able to easily identify and distinguish this variant as it consists of grids of lava pools and one huge rampart structure completely made up of blackstone. This rampart structure has several floors, and the center part consists of a Magma Cube spawner, some gold blocks, and chest loot surrounded by lava. This is also the most dangerous variant of the structure to go to.

2) Housing Units

Housing unit variants can be identified by a central courtyard where nether wart grows (Image via Minecraft)

This particular variant of Bastion Remnant consists of multiple ruined ramparts that are arranged around a small central courtyard where nether warts can be found growing on soul sand. This will also contain chest loot, gold blocks, and loads of Piglins.

3) Hoglin stables

Hoglin stables will have two tall pillars in between (Image via Minecraft)

When players are in the Nether amongst these mobs, they will soon notice that Piglins are hostile towards Hoglins. Hoglins are completely hostile creatures that spawn in the Crimson Forest biome. When players find this particular variant of the structure, they will notice that it contains Hoglins as well. It is a three-part rampart structure with ruined hoglin stables on either side. These stables might also contain chest loot.

4) Bridge

The structure will have a long bridge that goes through the main rampart (Image via Minecraft)

This is the last type of Bastion Remnant any player might find in the Nether. It has a few striking features that make it different from others. For starters, it has a long bridge through a large ruined rampart that looks like a Piglin's face. The mouth of the Piglin structure consists of several layers of walkways where these hostile mobs will be present. Occasionally, these structures can also consist of Hoglins.

