5 most powerful explosions in Minecraft

The primary aspect of sandbox games is to interact and modify the world in any way, and Minecraft is no different. Players can break blocks and change the world around them.

One of the most enjoyable things to do in the iconic sandbox title is to destroy blocks and structures. Whether burning down a village or destroying a player's build to smithereens, players love to play with explosive items.

In Minecraft, players can cause explosions in many different ways. Some mobs can also damage players along with the surrounding area through explosions. Here are some of the most powerful explosions in the game

Minecraft explosions with high power levels

5) TNT

TNT is undoubtedly one of the most iconic blocks. It is also pretty easy to craft as players only require paper and gunpowder to make TNTs. Since paper and gunpowder can be farmed automatically, crafting tons of TNT is a breeze.

TNTs have a power level of 4. Unlike most other explosives, TNTs can be automatically activated or dispensed through redstone contraptions. If interested, players can create a full-fledged TNT launcher to shoot TNTs.

4) Respawn anchor

The Nether Update in 2020 added quite a lot of blocks to the uncanny Nether realm. Respawn anchor is a block that lets players set respawn points in the Nether. If a player has charged a respawn anchor, they will spawn near it after dying in the Nether.

But when a respawn anchor is used in the Overworld, it causes a giant explosion at power level 5. Most players learn about this feature the hard way after getting killed by "Intentional Game Design".

3) Bed

Beds are one of the most commonly used blocks in Minecraft. In the Overworld, players can use beds to skip the night and prevent hostile mobs from spawning on the land. However, if a player tries to sleep in the Nether, the bed will explode with a power of level 5.

2) End crystal

End crystals are usually crafted by endgame players with access to ghast and enderman farms. Players can use end crystals to cause giant explosions at power level 6. In comparison, charged creepers can also explode with the same power level of 6.

1) Wither

Before the warden arrives, the wither is arguably the strongest and most dangerous mob in Minecraft. In Bedrock Edition, the wither causes an explosion of power level 7 when spawned.

It explodes again after dropping to 50% health. This time, the wither creates an explosion at power level 8 and destroys all the breakable blocks in the surrounding area.

