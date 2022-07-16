How to create a deadly TNT cannon in Minecraft 1.19 update

TNT is an extremely dangerous block in the Minecraft 1.19 update that can create a huge explosion, breaking loads of nearby blocks and dealing heavy damage to those who are near it. This block has been in the game for a long time; hence, players have come up with deadly ways to use it as cannons.

There are several ways to use TNT cannons. Players can either use them in single-player mode to fight off hoards of hostile mobs or to clear out an area to build something. On the other hand, these machines on multiplayer servers can be lethal as they can obliterate any player and their base easily. Here is a simple and effective way to create a TNT cannon.

Steps to create a lethal TNT cannon in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Gathering items for the build

All the items needed for a simple TNT cannon (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Players must understand that getting their hands on a TNT cannon will take a lot of TNT and other resources. Gathering everything will be the most tedious task in the entire process. Players must have the following items to create this TNT cannon:

Few stacks of TNT

8 dispensers

Around 15 redstone dust

3 water buckets

3 stone slabs

1 redstone comparator

1 lever

1 stone block

The amount of TNT blocks can vary depending on the number of explosions a player wants to create. The more TNT blocks placed in the dispenser, the more destruction it will offer.

2) Place dispenser and water

The configuration should be accurate for the cannon to work (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Players must start by placing all the dispensers in a particular way. They must place three of them in the direction they want to shoot the TNT in and then place one of them on either side of the three dispensers. This should create an opposite U-shape. Furthermore, players should also diagonally place three more dispensers on top of the first three. This will create a small area between all the blocks where the water will go.

By placing stone slabs in front of the dispensers, the small area will be blocked so that water does not flow out of it. For reference, players can view the image provided above. After this, all the dispensers must be filled with TNT blocks; players should have at least one stack in each block.

2) Creating the redstone contraption

The entire redstone contraption (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Now, players should connect all the dispensers with redstone dust from the back and create a redstone comparator contraption that will switch on and off the redstone signal in quick succession. This can be done by connecting the comparator with a lever placed on a stone block.

Once this is done, players will simply have to place two redstone dust that will connect the comparator contraption to the dispensers. This must only be done when the TNT blocks are in all the dispensers.

3) Starting the cannon

Working TNT cannon (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once the redstone comparator is on, it will shoot loads of TNT blocks in several directions and blow up whatever is in front of it. If players want to extend the explosions, they can go near the cannon and add more TNT to the dispensers.

