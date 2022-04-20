How to make a redstone comparator and how does it work in Minecraft

Redstone serves as the main ingredient or source for every player who wants to work with circuits, automation, or machinery in Minecraft. The resource comes in many different forms. However, it originates deep in the game’s cave systems as redstone ore.

This ore can be found in higher quantities as the world’s altitude decreases. Redstone ore is used to make redstone dust, further used to make items like Redstone blocks and other redstone components.

These components help players design redstone-based circuits and machinery and are divided into three basic categories. Some redstone components are categorized under “power components”. These components include buttons, redstone torches, and pressure plates.

The other two are transmission components, including redstone repeaters, redstone dust, and mechanism components, which include doors, redstone lamps, and pistons. This article will guide players on obtaining and using the redstone comparator in Minecraft.

Everything Minecraft players need to know about the basics of a redstone comparator

How to find or craft a redstone comparator

The natural generation of redstone comparators is a feature that will come to the official build of the game when Minecraft 1.19 releases. Finding a naturally generating redstone comparator can be a tedious process.

This is because they are reported to only naturally spawn inside the new and upcoming “Ancient city” structure in the Deep Dark biome.

Players can also craft the item if they find the right ingredients. Redstone comparators can be crafted using three redstone torches, one nether quartz, and three stone blocks.

All of these ingredients are readily available. Redstone torches can be made with a stick and one piece of redstone dust, nether quartz can be efficiently mined in the nether, and stone is commonly available in the overworld.

Using a redstone comparator

The primary use of a redstone comparator is to compare, maintain or subtract a circuit's signal strength. It can also be used to measure the state of a block, for example, checking how full a container is. This item can be placed on any opaque block and, in Bedrock Edition, can even be placed on walls.

A redstone comparator has two small redstone torches on its back, which light up when a signal greater than zero interacts with the comparator. Another miniature redstone torch can be found on the comparator's front side, which can be toggled on and off when a player uses the item and displays two item states.

It can either be “up and powered”, which indicates that the item is in a state called the “subtraction mode”, or it can be in the “down and unpowered” mode, which means that the comparator is in “comparison mode”.

The content mentioned above is just the basics of the redstone comparator component in Minecraft. A detailed pictorial guide on the more complicated aspects of the comparator can be found here.

