How to make and use a dispenser in Minecraft 1.19 update

Dispensers are highly useful blocks in Minecraft 1.19 that can be used in several ways. In the vast sandbox game, players can create all sorts of automatic contraptions with the help of redstone components. One of these components is dispensers that can throw out several items that are stored inside them onto another block or an entity.

Dispenser blocks can only be activated when a redstone signal is passed through them either by a redstone dust or another redstone-affected block. Up until now, this block has been used in loads of farms and continues to be an essential block in many contraptions. Newcomers must learn how to craft and use this block since redstone components and blocks can be tricky.

Crafting a dispenser only requires three items in Minecraft 1.19

How to craft the block

Crafting a dispenser in Minecraft 1.19 is quite easy. Players will mainly need three items: cobblestone, bow, and redstone dust. Cobblestone can be obtained by breaking normal stone, bows can be crafted with sticks and string, and redstone dust can be obtained by mining redstone ore blocks found underground.

Crafting recipe for the dispenser (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once players have all these items, they can use the crafting table to place the bow in the center, redstone dust below it, and cobblestone in the remaining crafting slots. This will enable the crafting of one dispenser. The bow is used in making this item since this block will dispense any item that is in it.

How to use the block

When players interact with the dispenser block, they will see nine inventory slots in which any usable item can be placed and dispensed later when a redstone signal is passed through the block. For example, if players place a water bucket, the block will dispense water when it is activated.

Can be used in farms

A bone meal dispenser growing a bamboo crop (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

As mentioned before, this block is a redstone-activated block that can use items that are inside it. The block essentially acts as a right-mouse click; hence, items that can be used with a right-click can be dispensed in the same fashion from these blocks.

This makes these blocks excellent for several farms, especially crop farms. Players can use these blocks to automatically employ bone meals on adjacent crops and farm them quickly. They can also be used to harvest crops in larger crop farms where the block can dispense water if a water bucket is stored in them, causing all the crops to break and trickle down to a collection area.

Can be used in combat or traps

A dispenser can be used to shoot arrows in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via u/tblnick Reddit)

Weapons like TNT blocks and arrows can also be dispensed from these blocks. Players can also create traps with dispensers that have loads of arrows that can rain over enemies or TNT blocks that can automatically ignite and obliterate anyone or anything.

There are several other uses for this block that are not mentioned above. Hundreds of different farms use this block to automate certain actions that usually require players' active involvement.

