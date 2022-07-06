Redditor creates a TNT sculk sensor bomb in Minecraft 1.19 

In Minecraft 1.19, players can use the new sculk sensor block as a redstone block that can detect sound vibrations to activate. This paved the way for brand new types of redstone contraptions that can be triggered by sound. Even though it has only been a few weeks since the game received The Wild update, players have already started creating undefeatable and tough TNT traps made from sculk sensors.

Recently, a Redditor with the username 'u/maxiface' created a dangerous contraption made from TNT, sculk sensor, and redstone dust in Minecraft 1.19. All the blocks were connected in such a way that if a player tries to break or remove any block, the sculk sensor will detect the sound and blow up the TNT.

The contraption features two TNT blocks on either side of a sculk sensor and another sculk sensor adjacent to the first one. The first sculk sensor is directly connected to TNT blocks since they are adjacent, while the second sculk sensor is connected to TNT blocks via redstone dust. Since all the blocks are connected to each other, defusing this contraption can become quite difficult.

Redditors react to the unique TNT sculk sensor bomb in Minecraft 1.19

Since the sculk sensor was added with the Minecraft 1.19 update, thousands of players have messed around with it. Hence, this post caught a lot of attention as Redditors were intrigued and tried to figure out how to defuse the bomb.

Within a day, the post received over 13 thousand upvotes and a lot of comments. The comment section was flooded with all kinds of ideas thrown around by hundreds of Redditors on how to disable the bomb made in Minecraft 1.19.

Some Redditors discussed how there might be a slight delay between breaking the block and the signal reaching the sensor, which can help in disabling it. However, others countered the point, mentioning that both TNT blocks cannot be broken in a single tick. Additionally, the sculk sensors are so close to the TNT that the time taken by the signal to reach the sensor is almost zero.

Redditors also discussed how several solutions in the comment section are for limiting the blast damage rather than disabling it. One Redditor came up with the idea to waterlog or push blocks with a piston; however, the sculk sensors will be able to hear both activities, which will make it extremely difficult to defuse it properly.

Redditors also mentioned gravity-affected blocks, using enchanted netherite hoe to break sculk sensors, and even simultaneously breaking the TNT blocks with another player. Unfortunately, none of them will work simply because the sensors will immediately trigger the bomb the moment the player does anything near it.

Overall, many Redditors continued to brainstorm on ways to disable the TNT sculk sensor bomb in Minecraft 1.19. They were intrigued by the contraption and took it as a challenge. Even 11 hours after the post went live, it continues to garner views and suggestions from Redditors.

