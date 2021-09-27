List of gravity-affected blocks in Minecraft

While exploring the world of Minecraft, players will discover a wide variety of blocks. In the early days, Minecraft only had common blocks like dirt, cobblestone, and wood. It's been over a decade, and there are hundreds of unique blocks in the game.

Like many other games, Minecraft also doesn't follow the rules of physics for the most part. In Minecraft, almost all blocks can float in the sky, but a few do not follow this traditional rule.

Gravity-affected blocks start to fall if another block does not support them. When supported, gravity-affected blocks are pretty much like regular blocks. But, after they start falling, these blocks become entities. This article lists all blocks affected by gravity in Minecraft.

Every gravity-affected block in Minecraft

1) Anvils

An anvil (Image via Minecraft)

Anvils are among the oldest blocks in Minecraft. Players can make an anvil using three iron blocks and four iron ingots. Developers may have made them gravity-affected, considering how packed they are with iron.

Unlike other gravity-affected blocks, anvils take damage when they fall, which is visible from their texture. Anvils can instantly kill players or mobs if dropped from the right height.

2) Concrete powder

Concrete powder blocks of all colors are affected by gravity. When concrete powder comes in contact with water, it turns into a solid concrete block. Players often abuse concrete powder's natural behavior to dupe them using end portals.

3) Dragon Egg

Dragon Egg (Image via Minecraft)

After defeating the mighty Ender dragon, players are rewarded with the Dragon Egg, the rarest item in Minecraft. Players can obtain Dragon Egg only once in Minecraft. Along with being a gravity-affected block, Dragon Egg can also teleport from one place to another.

4) Gravel

Brittany @i_Ariel_ My bf & I recently started playing Minecraft. I haven’t played in a long time, and needless to say I forgot how gravel worked. I wish our party audio had been included because the *scream* I let out as I accidentally murdered this man and his alpacas. 😩😳 why was he down there?! My bf & I recently started playing Minecraft. I haven’t played in a long time, and needless to say I forgot how gravel worked. I wish our party audio had been included because the *scream* I let out as I accidentally murdered this man and his alpacas. 😩😳 why was he down there?! https://t.co/VVp10llFXq

Gravel is probably the most annoying gravity-affected block in Minecraft. It has caused the deaths of many players mining underground as gravel can generate below the surface in the Overworld.

During mining, players may get trapped under falling gravel. If not prepared, they can die from suffocation. An easy way to avoid this is by quickly placing a torch as players usually carry them while mining.

5) Sand and red sand

Except for their color, sand and red sand are pretty much the same in Minecraft. Both of these blocks are affected by gravity and will start falling when not supported by any block.

6) Pointed dripstones

Pointed dripstone (Image via Minecraft)

Pointed dripstones are one of the newest additions to Minecraft. A falling pointed dripstone can damage mobs or players standing underneath it. Players can use them to kill powerful mobs like the Wither easily.

7) Scaffolding

Unlike other blocks on the list, scaffolding isn't always a gravity-affected block. Scaffolding can only be placed up to a six-block distance horizontally without any support. But after that, any more scaffolding will start falling on the ground.

