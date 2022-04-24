5 types of redstone and sculk contraptions in Ancient City in Minecraft

After Ancient City was announced for the next Minecraft update, players were eager to learn its secrets and explore the new structures. It is part of the Deep Dark Biome that will be released in the next 'The Wild Update' sometime in 2022.

When Mojang released several snapshots of the update, players got to see the structures and the secret contraptions it contained.

The Ancient City is one of the biggest structures with a network of pathways, several smaller structures with chest loot, and a giant statue of a Warden with a secret room underneath it. This secret room can be opened by solving several types of puzzles generating in different structures.

Once players enter the room, they will get to see several contraptions being tested by someone who must've created the structure.

These types of secret clues in the structure made players extremely excited for the update, as they speculated about these theories and stories themselves.

Minecraft: Five types of redstone and sculk contraption present in Ancient City

5) Lectern contraption

Lectern contraption (Image via Minecraft)

Many new players might not know this, but a lectern is a redstone component block. This means that it can signal when a book and quill are placed on it.

This is one of the contraptions present in the secret room in Ancient City. The lectern is connected to a lamp via a comparator.

4) Target Block contraption

Target block contraption (Image via Minecraft)

Another lesser-known block is the target block from which a signal can be sent. When an arrow hits this block, it activates and sends a signal. In this contraption, the target block is connected with a sticky piston with a redstone block.

Once a projective is shot, the sticky piston activates, and the block connects with a lamp which switches on.

3) Signal blocking test

Signal blocking test room (Image via Minecraft)

In the other room, a couple of contraptions were essentially testing which block stops the signal and passes it through.

One contraption has a wool block in the middle, and one has a glass block. The wool block is unable to stop the signal. Hence, the lamp is lit. On the other hand, the glass block does contain it.

2) Sculk sensor lamps

Sculk activated lamps near the main statue (Image via Minecraft)

Even outside the secret room, players will see a few lamp towers near the main statue, which will light up whenever players make any noise.

The sculk sensor right above them is submerged in water. The moment the player makes a noise, the sculk sensor gets activated, consequently activating the lamp.

1) Secret door opening contraption

Contraption to open the secret door (Image via Minecraft)

The biggest contraption in the Ancient City is how the secret door opens. When players come near the main statue of the Ancient City, they will find several types of puzzles at the center of the statue. However, the trick to opening the secret door beneath it is to make noise.

When players enter the secret area, they will notice a large contraption with a sculk sensor and several redstone components, which finally connects to four sticky pistons, pulling and pushing four blocks, creating an entrance.

