How to craft and use target block in Minecraft

One of the lesser known blocks in Minecraft is the target block, which is made using redstone. The introduction of redstone to the game took the Minecraft community by storm, as it brought automation to a lot of mechanics. Nearly all automated farms today use redstone in some manner.

Target blocks might not be the most useful redstone item, but it certainly has its own advantages and specialities.

Ways to craft and use target block in Minecraft

Being a redstone item, this block can be crafted with four redstone dust and one hay bale. The hay bale can be crafted by combining nine wheat in the crafting table.

Target block recipe (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

After this, players can use the crafting table to place the hay block in the middle and put redstone dust on all four sides. This way, players can craft a target block.

How to use the block

The target block can be used to practice shooting. There are various types of ranged weapons in the game, like bow, crossbow and trident. Players can simply place a target block and use it to sharpen their shooting skills.

Target practice (Image via u/_T2_ Reddit)

This special block can be activated whenever any projectile item is thrown on it, like arrows, trident, snowball, rockets, and splash potions.

Simple redstone contraption using the block (Image via u/jasonreid1976 Reddit)

The amount of redstone ticks generated by the block will depend on where the projectile item has fallen. As the block is a target, if the projectile lands on the outer areas of the block, it will give out weak redstone signal, and if it hits the bullseye, it will give out the strongest signal.

The level of signal strength varies from 1 to 15.

