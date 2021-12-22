5 most crucial automatic farms for Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft, after its most recent update (1.18), has received tons of changes to the game. Players can dig an entire chunk lower and climb a chunk higher on new mountains. Aside from that, the gameplay hasn't changed.

The important parts of Minecraft are still important and being able to achieve those quickly and efficiently is still crucial. Minecraft players can make progress much quicker with a few of these automatic farms in their possession.

Most important farms to make after Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

5) Glow Berries

Glow berries are useful but are difficult to farm because they need to be bonemealed to grow. Making an automatic farm with them is crucial because it removes the need to bonemeal them. This forces players to make dispensers, but it's worth it. Glow berries are one of the most recent additions to the game, so this is one of the newest farms players have needed to make.

4) Mob farms

Mob farms are one of the few preexisting farms that received a significant change in 1.18. Hostile mobs can only spawn at a light level of zero, so these got a lot harder to make. Still, it's crucial to have all the loot automatically picked up.

3) Crop farm

Automatic crop farms in Minecraft have been limited to one half of the farming process: collecting the dropped items. Though it's difficult to get them planted automatically, players can set up farms to automatically wash away the crops using water and pistons and hoppers. This will put the crops in the hoppers and then chests. Players do have to plant them, but it will farm them whenever they're ready.

Automatic farms can only do one half of the farming process (Image via Minecraft)

2) Smelting farm

The update significantly changed the frequency and location of ores, especially diamonds. However, with other ores that drop raw items (copper, iron, gold), automatic smelting farms are crucial. Minecraft players can make one with hoppers, chests and furnaces. It removes the XP from smelting, but makes the process a lot faster.

Chests and hoppers are required for this smelting farm (Image via Minecraft)

1) Automatic sugar cane farm

Sugar cane is one of the game's most useful items. It is useful for crafting books, making sugar and trading with librarians. An automatic sugar cane farm will ensure players get the most sugar cane in the most efficient manner. Minecraft players need pistons, observers and dispensers (for bonemeal), but it's one of the most crucial farms in the entire game.

Which of these is the most crucial?

