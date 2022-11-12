Create

List of light-emitting blocks in Minecraft

There are loads of blocks that emit light in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)
In Minecraft, there are several blocks that emit light, which is an important component in the game since it determines what type of mob spawns in which area. It comes in levels ranging from zero to 15.

Most mobs need a particular light level to spawn. Passive entities usually generate above level seven, while hostile ones present themselves only when the light block has a level of zero. Hence, blocks that radiate this energy are crucial when it comes to spawn-proofing an area in Minecraft.

Players can place any kind of light block to prevent hostile mobs from generating. Additionally, they can do the same thing to enable useful farm animals to spawn more often as well. Different light blocks emit different levels of this energy. Those that offer the highest level of light are considered to be the best for spawn-proofing areas. The rest are mainly used for decoration and other purposes.

Complete list of light blocks in Minecraft

Here is the entire list of all the light blocks present in Minecraft, including both full and partial blocks. The list has been arranged according to the degree of light level the blocks emit.

Light level 15

A few blocks that emit a light level of 15 in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)
  • Beacon
  • Conduit
  • End Gateway
  • End Portal
  • Fire
  • Four waterlogged Sea Pickles
  • Froglight
  • Glowstone
  • Jack O' Lantern
  • Lantern
  • Lava
  • Lava Cauldron
  • Lit Campfire
  • Lit Redstone Lamp
  • Fully charged Respawn Anchor
  • Sea Lantern
  • Shroomlight

Light level 14

Torches emit a light level of 14 levels in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)
  • Colored torches (Education and Bedrock Edition only)
  • Cave Vines with berries
  • End Rod
  • Torch
  • Underwater Torch (Education and Bedrock Edition only)

Light level 13

The Lit Blast Furnace block emits a light level of 13 in the game (Image via Mojang)
  • Lit Blast Furnace
  • Lit Furnace
  • Lit Smoker

Light level 12

Four lit candles emitting a light level of 12 in the game (Image via Mojang)
  • Four Lit Candles
  • Glowing Obsidian (Education and Bedrock Edition only)
  • Three waterlogged Sea Pickles

Light level 11

The Nether portal also emits a light level of 11 in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)
  • Nether Portal
  • 3/4th filled Respawn Anchor

Light level 10

The Crying Obsidian emits a light level of 10 in the game (Image via Mojang)
  • Crying Obsidian
  • Lit Soul Campfire
  • Soul Fire
  • Soul Lantern
  • Soul Torch

Light level 9

Redstone ores offer a light level of nine when something hits these blocks (Image via Mojang)
  • Three lit Candles
  • Lit Deepslate Redstone Ore
  • Lit Redstone Ore
  • Two waterlogged Sea Pickles

Light level 7

Glow Lichen with a light level of seven illuminating a cave in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)
  • Enchanting Table
  • Ender Chest
  • Glow Lichen
  • Lit Redstone Torch
  • 1/2 filled Redstone Anchor

Light level 6

The Sculk Catalyst emits a light level of six in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)
  • One waterlogged Sea Pickle
  • Sculk Catalyst
  • Two lit Candles

Light level 5

The Amethyst Cluster emits a light level of five in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)
  • Amethyst Cluster

Light level 4

The Large Amethyst Bud emits a light level of four (Image via Mojang)
  • Large Amethyst Bud

Light level 3

One lit Candle (Image via Mojang)
  • Magma Block
  • One Lit Candle
  • 1/4th Filled Respawn Anchor

Light level 2

Medium Amethyst Bud emits two levels of light (Image via Mojang)
  • Medium Amethyst Bud

Light level 1

Dragon egg emits only one level of light (Image via Mojang)
  • Brewing Stand
  • Brown Mushroom
  • Dragon Egg
  • End Portal Frame
  • Sculk Sensor
  • Small Amethyst Bud

Invisible Light

Light block obtainable through commands and can emit any light level (Image via Mojang)
Apart from all these regular blocks that emit light and are available in the world, there is a special block that radiates the same energy: Invisible Light. It is generally used by map creators to add a source of light hidden from view. This item can only be obtained through commands.

Any light level can be assigned to it by way of configuration. This makes it the only block in the game capable of producing a light level of eight. Once the player removes this item from their hands, the placed block disappears as well, similar to barrier blocks.

