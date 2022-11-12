List of light-emitting blocks in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there are several blocks that emit light, which is an important component in the game since it determines what type of mob spawns in which area. It comes in levels ranging from zero to 15.

Most mobs need a particular light level to spawn. Passive entities usually generate above level seven, while hostile ones present themselves only when the light block has a level of zero. Hence, blocks that radiate this energy are crucial when it comes to spawn-proofing an area in Minecraft.

Players can place any kind of light block to prevent hostile mobs from generating. Additionally, they can do the same thing to enable useful farm animals to spawn more often as well. Different light blocks emit different levels of this energy. Those that offer the highest level of light are considered to be the best for spawn-proofing areas. The rest are mainly used for decoration and other purposes.

Complete list of light blocks in Minecraft

Here is the entire list of all the light blocks present in Minecraft, including both full and partial blocks. The list has been arranged according to the degree of light level the blocks emit.

Light level 15

A few blocks that emit a light level of 15 in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Beacon

Conduit

End Gateway

End Portal

Fire

Four waterlogged Sea Pickles

Froglight

Glowstone

Jack O' Lantern

Lantern

Lava

Lava Cauldron

Lit Campfire

Lit Redstone Lamp

Fully charged Respawn Anchor

Sea Lantern

Shroomlight

Light level 14

Torches emit a light level of 14 levels in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Colored torches (Education and Bedrock Edition only)

Cave Vines with berries

End Rod

Torch

Underwater Torch (Education and Bedrock Edition only)

Light level 13

The Lit Blast Furnace block emits a light level of 13 in the game (Image via Mojang)

Lit Blast Furnace

Lit Furnace

Lit Smoker

Light level 12

Four lit candles emitting a light level of 12 in the game (Image via Mojang)

Four Lit Candles

Glowing Obsidian (Education and Bedrock Edition only)

Three waterlogged Sea Pickles

Light level 11

The Nether portal also emits a light level of 11 in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Nether Portal

3/4th filled Respawn Anchor

Light level 10

The Crying Obsidian emits a light level of 10 in the game (Image via Mojang)

Crying Obsidian

Lit Soul Campfire

Soul Fire

Soul Lantern

Soul Torch

Light level 9

Redstone ores offer a light level of nine when something hits these blocks (Image via Mojang)

Three lit Candles

Lit Deepslate Redstone Ore

Lit Redstone Ore

Two waterlogged Sea Pickles

Light level 7

Glow Lichen with a light level of seven illuminating a cave in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Enchanting Table

Ender Chest

Glow Lichen

Lit Redstone Torch

1/2 filled Redstone Anchor

Light level 6

The Sculk Catalyst emits a light level of six in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One waterlogged Sea Pickle

Sculk Catalyst

Two lit Candles

Light level 5

The Amethyst Cluster emits a light level of five in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Amethyst Cluster

Light level 4

The Large Amethyst Bud emits a light level of four (Image via Mojang)

Large Amethyst Bud

Light level 3

One lit Candle (Image via Mojang)

Magma Block

One Lit Candle

1/4th Filled Respawn Anchor

Light level 2

Medium Amethyst Bud emits two levels of light (Image via Mojang)

Medium Amethyst Bud

Light level 1

Dragon egg emits only one level of light (Image via Mojang)

Brewing Stand

Brown Mushroom

Dragon Egg

End Portal Frame

Sculk Sensor

Small Amethyst Bud

Invisible Light

Light block obtainable through commands and can emit any light level (Image via Mojang)

Apart from all these regular blocks that emit light and are available in the world, there is a special block that radiates the same energy: Invisible Light. It is generally used by map creators to add a source of light hidden from view. This item can only be obtained through commands.

Any light level can be assigned to it by way of configuration. This makes it the only block in the game capable of producing a light level of eight. Once the player removes this item from their hands, the placed block disappears as well, similar to barrier blocks.

