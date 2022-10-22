Top 5 Minecraft blocks you can get only using cheats

Minecraft is entirely made up of blocks. Even the sun and the moon that appear during the day-night cycle are square in shape. Though players can obtain all kinds of blocks in the title, there are a few which are hidden and can only be accessed in a world where cheats are enabled.

Minecraft is one of the few titles that allows everyone to try out different technical blocks that can change how the game engine and certain other elements behave. The blocks are not even available in the creative mode inventory and can only be obtained through commands. Commands can only be executed when cheats are enabled in a world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other hidden blocks that can be obtained through cheats other than the ones mentioned below.

5 best Minecraft blocks that can only be obtained with cheats

5) Light block

The light block is an invisible light-emitting block that is responsible for all lights in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Light is the most fascinating hidden block to play around with since it is an invisible light-emitting item. It can range anywhere from zero to 15, depending on the value used in the command line while obtaining it. This item is responsible for all the light in the entire game. Every regular light-emitting block has the item one way or another.

Light blocks are primarily used by map creators who make custom maps for servers. Their visibility mechanics are the same as those of barrier blocks.

4) Barrier

The barrier block simply acts as an invisible solid block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Barriers are also one of the most used hidden blocks in the game. They are basically invisible solid blocks through which no entity or player can escape. When a player holds one of these in their main hand, all other placed barriers become visible as bright red stop signs.

In creative mode, barrier blocks can be broken. But if a player is in survival mode, there is no way to do that. These blocks are often used by custom map creators or server owners who have operator powers.

3) Spawner block

The spawner block is one of the hidden blocks that naturally generate in the game (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players must've seen a spawner block since they generate in Dungeons, Mineshafts, and other structures. Despite being a naturally generating, visible block, it can only be obtained through cheats and commands.

Furthermore, if players input more information into the command, spawner blocks can generate any entity or groups of entities at any given rate. Users need to know complex commands in order to use the spawner block correctly.

2) Jigsaw

The jigsaw block connects a part of a structure to another in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Most structures in the game are made up of smaller templates that join each other. These links are only possible because of jigsaw blocks. These are function blocks that help in the creation of structures. Players can use them with the structure block to create unique constructions. They can also be visible in certain structures that are made using the '/place' command.

1) Command block

The command block can automatically execute commands in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Command is one of the most commonly used hidden blocks that can only be obtained through commands. There are three types of these blocks based on when and how many times a particular command needs to be executed.

Players already know how powerful commands can be. Combining that with a block that can perform a command repetitively and at any given time, this entry becomes one of the most overpowered blocks in the entire game.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes