Top 5 cool commands to try in Minecraft 1.19 update

Commands can make a big difference in Minecraft. These features can do quite a bit for players. Many prefer to play on worlds that have commands enabled because they're so helpful. They do disable achievements but present a fun environment nonetheless.

There are a lot of different commands, ranging from summoning mobs to creating particles wherever someone wants. There are plenty of options to make the game easier, more fun, or even more challenging.

Here are some of the most interesting ones to try out in the latest version of Minecraft.

Best commands for 1.19 Minecraft players to try out

5) Teleport command

The teleport command can be incredibly useful and fun. It can be used in conjunction with the locate command for maximum efficiency. Players can locate a structure that's at coordinates (45, ?, 1373). To do that, they must enter the command: /teleport @playername 45, 75, 1373.

On the other hand, the coordinates can be completely random and players can teleport to a totally new area. The world is limitless, which means teleporting anywhere is possible.

4) Enchant command

Enchanting items is both fun and vital to advancing in the game. Having a sword with Fire Aspect to cook meat is so useful and saves a lot of time. Coupled with that, a Fortune pickaxe makes mining a much more rewarding task. Getting these enchantments can be a challenge, though.

Fortunately, the good news is that there is a command that can add enchantments up to any level. The command: /enchant <targets> <Mending> [<1>] can be used to put Mending on any item, which is absolutely incredible.

3) Ride command

A chicken jockey is very rare (Image via Zuver on YouTube)

According to Minecraft Wiki, the ride command is:

"Used to make entities ride other entities, stop entities from riding, make rides evict their riders, or summon rides or riders."

This can be used to create chicken jockeys or spider jockeys, which are both some of the most interesting and unique mobs in the game. It can also be used to randomly eject someone from a minecart or a boat, which could cause complete and utter chaos.

While this command isn't that useful, it's definitely one of the most entertaining. The initial command is simply: /ride.

2) Locate command

What's more fun than finding and looting structures in Minecraft? Not much. The locate command can be used to find any structure in the game. Players can simply use this command: /locate to find their desired spot.

For example, to locate a village, one can enter: /locate village. Players will be duly pointed towards the nearest one.

This can be used with the teleport command to make everything easier, but either way, Minecraft gamers can run around finding every possible structure to loot, and that includes new Ancient Cities.

1) Summon command

Fighting mobs is one of the best parts of Minecraft, so bringing them directly to a player is what makes this arguably the most useful command in the game. Players can fight the Warden, bring out a Vindicator, get a raid captain or fight an army of baby zombies.

Summoning them is easy enough, too. Simply use the command /summon entity and the mob should appear right nearby. This can also be used to get a wolf, cat or other pet to appear nearby.

Incredibly rare mobs like a skeleton or zombie horse can be summoned with ease.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

