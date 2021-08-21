How to summon all mobs in Minecraft

Commands disable Minecraft achievements but can make the game a lot faster. Instead of spending lots of time trying to find or spawn a particular mob, players can summon them in the time it takes to type 30 characters.

The summon command can be used to bring any mob to the game in a matter of moments.

Summoning each Minecraft mob

The command for summoning is pretty simple. "/summon mob". Players just need to fill in the mob name, though there are a few exceptions. The command remains the same for both Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition, and is one of the simplest to use.

Passive mobs

Passive mobs are harmless as they won't attack the player under any circumstances. Here's the list to summon each mob passive in Minecraft:

/summon axolotl

/summon bat

/summon brown_mooshroom

/summon cat

/summon chicken

/summon cod

/summon cow

/summon donkey

/summon fox

/summon glow_squid

/summon horse

/summon mooshroom

/summon mule

/summon ocelot

/summon parrot

/summon pig

/summon pufferfish

/summon rabbit

/summon salmon

/summon sheep

/summon skeleton_horse

Skeleton horses spawn when horses are struck by lightning. (Image via Minecraft)

/summon snow_golem

/summon squid

/summon strider

/summon tropical_fish

/summon turtle

/summon villager

/summon wandering_trader

/summon wolf_tamed

Neutral mobs

Some commands require positional tags, and these are usually coordinates. However, these aren't mandatory by any means. Here's how to summon neutral mobs, which can turn hostile when provoked:

/summon bee

/summon cave_spider

/summon dolphin

/summon goat

/summon iron_golem

/summon llama

/summon panda

/summon strider_jockey

/summon trader_llama

/summon wolf

/summon zombified_piglin

Hostile mobs

Passive and neutral mobs are useful, but hostile mobs are usually summoned more often because of the challenge and their loot. Here's how to summon them:

/summon blaze

/summon chicken_jockey

/summon creeper

/summon creeper ~ ~ ~ {powered:1} (charged creeper)

/summon drowned

/summon elder_guardian

/summon endermite

/summon evoker

/summon ghast

/summon guardian

/summon hoglin

/summon husk

/summon illusioner

/summon magma_cube

/summon phantom

/summon piglin

/summon piglin_brute

/summon pillager

/summon polar_bear

/summon rabbit ~ ~ ~ {RabbitType:99} (killer bunny)

/summon ravager

/summon ravager_jockey

/summon shulker

/summon silverfish

/summon skeleton

/summon slime

/summon spider

/summon spider_jockey

A spider jockey is a spider with a skeleton riding on its back. Both mobs have to be killed separately. (Image via Minecraft)

/summon stray

/summon vex

/summon vindicator

/summon witch

/summon wither_skeleton

/summon zoglin

/summon zombie

/summon zombie_villager

Almost all Minecraft mobs can be summoned by simply inserting their name at the end of the summon command.

