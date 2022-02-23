Warden vs Enderman: How different are the two Minecraft mobs?

The Enderman has long been considered one of the most dangerous Minecraft mobs. It's not on the same level as the Wither and other bosses, but it's probably the hardest regular mob to face. The abilities it has, its health, and the damage it can deal make it very dangerous.

The Warden, though it hasn't officially been added to the game yet, will also be one of the most dangerous mobs. It may or may not be considered a boss, but it'll be destructive nonetheless.

That's just about where the similarities between Endermen and the Warden stop, though.

How different is the Warden from an Enderman in Minecraft?

Besides arguably being some of the most frightening mobs in Minecraft, there aren't many similarities between the two. They do have the same hitbox size height of 2.9 blocks, but that's it. Here's just how much they differ.

The Warden will deal a lot more damage than an Enderman can when added to the game's vanilla version. The latter currently has an attack strength of 4.5 on Easy. The Warden's will be 16.

In trailers, it was shown to be able to hit a fully ironclad player twice and kill them, while an Enderman would require a few more hits to do just that.

The Warden will also have more than twice as many health points. It reportedly has 500 health points, far more than any other mob, even the Ender Dragon, which has 200.

Even the Ender Dragon doesn't have that much health (Image via Minecraft WIki)

A single Enderman has 40 health points, so it will comparatively be a walk in the park. The two mobs also vastly differ in spawns and spawn rates.

The Enderman is the only mob that spawns in The End, the Nether, and the Overworld. The Warden will only spawn in the Overworld and only in one particular biome. The new Deep Dark biome will be the only place it can spawn.

There will likely be only one Warden in the cave, but Endermen spawn more frequently. They spawn in multiples at night, and The End is constantly crawling with them.

For those in the dark, the Warden will be added in the 1.19 update sometime in 2022.

