Why was Warden removed from Minecraft 1.18 update

The Warden was initially set to arrive as part of the Minecraft 1.17 "Caves and Cliffs" part 1 update earlier this year in 2021.

Of course, this did not happen, and the Warden was set to be delayed by Mojang until the 1.18 "Caves and Cliffs" part 2 update. However, recent news from Mojang at the Minecraft Live event has now revealed that this will no longer be the case, and the Warden will not be included as part of the upcoming 1.18 update.

With 1.18 set to be released later today, many fans have been questioning exactly why the Warden was removed from the update.

Why is the Warden mob no longer part of the Minecraft 1.18 update

Although Mojang did announce that the Warden has not been scrapped altogether and will now be added in the Minecraft 1.19 update, some fans have been left upset that no new mobs will be added as part of the Minecraft 1.19 update.

Feedbacker @feedbackcreator @slicedlime I love Minecraft, but 1.18 it's sad for me, yeah new world generation is wonderful but, no new biome, no new mobs, no new items... only one new disc, deep dark is split again in 1.19, and I'm waiting only this. I'm waiting 1.19. @slicedlime I love Minecraft, but 1.18 it's sad for me, yeah new world generation is wonderful but, no new biome, no new mobs, no new items... only one new disc, deep dark is split again in 1.19, and I'm waiting only this. I'm waiting 1.19.

Mojang mainly cited time constraints and dedicating resources to other parts of the update as the reasons for the delay in including the Warden in 1.18.

The Minecraft 1.18 update is already set to be vast and one of the most significant game updates yet thanks to the complex new world generation mechanics, so it's understandable that Mojang has had some trouble including absolutely every proposed feature.

MikeTheAnt11 @maicon_daniel @feedbackcreator @slicedlime I mean, it's one of the biggest updates the game has ever seen. Cave, ore and terrain generation are probably the oldest bits of code in this entire game, messing with it without breaking everything else is hard, let alone completely re-writing everything. @feedbackcreator @slicedlime I mean, it's one of the biggest updates the game has ever seen. Cave, ore and terrain generation are probably the oldest bits of code in this entire game, messing with it without breaking everything else is hard, let alone completely re-writing everything.

What is the Warden set to do in Minecraft?

The Warden, when eventually added in the Minecraft "The Wild" 1.19 update, is set to be an extremely strong, almost boss-like hostile mob. It will be blind and thus can only detect players through their footstep vibrations.

Furthermore, the Warden will mostly be found inside deep-dark cities, a new structure that only generates inside the (also new) deep dark biome.

When will the Warden be added to Minecraft?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As previously mentioned, Mojang will add the Warden in the 1.19 "The Wild" update. The update promises to release a range of mobs, including frogs, fireflies, tadpoles and, of course, the Allay.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha