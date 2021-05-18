Enderman is one of the most terrifying mobs in Minecraft. Notch added it to the game in the first pre-release of the Beta 1.8 update.

Endermen are found in all three dimensions of Minecraft. They are the primary inhabitants of the end dimension. Endermen also have a high spawn rate in the warped forest biome of the nether realm, whereas they have the lowest spawn rates in the overworld and other nether biomes.

This article covers important facts and information about the enderman, a slender man-inspired mob.

Top 5 things players need to know about Enderman in Minecraft

#5 - Learn to avoid endermen

Wearing carved pumpkin (Image via Minecraft)

Fighting enderman can be pretty annoying as they can instantly teleport to or away from the player. On top of that, a single hit from an enderman can deal damage up to 5.25 hearts in Minecraft.

A mob that can teleport and deals significant damage sure sounds scary. Endermen only attack if the player either looks at his face or hits him.

Players can avoid Endermen by not looking at his face. Another way to avoid enderman is by wearing a carved pumpkin.

#4 - Endermen avoid water

Endermen staying away from water (Image via Minecraft)

Endermen try to avoid water at all costs as they take damage from all kinds of water, including rain. When an enderman touches a water block, they will instantly teleport to somewhere safe and far.

Players can use a water bucket to protect themselves from any enderman who's targeting them in Minecraft.

#3 - Enderman despawning

Enderman holding grass (Image via Minecraft)

The enderman has a special ability to pick up a block and hold it in their hands. Some players may not know that an enderman holding a block won't despawn even if the player unloads that chunk.

An enderman holding a block is similar to an enderman with a name tag. The only way to make it despawn is by killing them. These endermen can quickly accumulate in a world and consume the mob capacity.

#2 - Ender pearls

Endermen drop pearls (Image via Minecraft)

Ender pearl is a rare item dropped by Endermen upon dying. Players need ender pearls to craft the eyes of ender, which is required to kill the Ender Dragon and visit the end realm.

Ender Pearls hold the power to teleport the player in Minecraft. When a thrown ender pearl hits the ground, it will teleport the player to wherever it lands.

#1 - Enderman farming

Like every other mob, endermen can also be farmed for its useful ender pearls. Players can use their high spawn rate in the end dimension to create an efficient enderman farm.

This Minecraft farm can also produce tons of XP in a few minutes.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the opinion of the writer alone.