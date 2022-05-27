How to make a village with a jigsaw block in Minecraft 

Minecraft possesses an extensive collection of generated structures, and they can be created through the use of a unique block known as the jigsaw block.

Jigsaw blocks can be difficult to learn due to the fact that they require significant knowledge of commands. However, once players get the hang of the jigsaw blocks, using them to generate various structures should come much easier.

It can take some time and nuanced knowledge of the game, but should be easy to remember once learned. This guide can assist players in getting started with jigsaw blocks by using them to generate a village.

Minecraft: Creating a village with a jigsaw block

It should be noted before players get too deep into jigsaw blocks that Bedrock Edition players currently cannot generate structures with them. It's unclear as to why this is the case, but it may have to do with the way that Bedrock Edition accesses resource packs and independent IDs of structures.

Regardless, the following steps should work perfectly fine for Java Edition players.

Generating a Village via Jigsaw Block

Obtain a jigsaw block by inputting the command "/give @s Minecraft:jigsaw" and press enter. If this command doesn't work, players will want to ensure that they have cheats enabled on their world or multiplayer server. Place the jigsaw block in a desirable location, ideally where a player wants to generate their village. Ensure that the jigsaw block is pointing in a horizontal direction. Right click the jigsaw block to open its interface. To begin building streets, enter "Minecraft:village/plains/streets" in the "target pool" field. The "plains" argument can be changed with other village biome variants such as desert, taiga, etc. Players can skip the "name" field, as this is essentially inconsequential for beginners. In the "target name" field, players can enter "Minecraft:street" to keep things simple. If players would like, they can fill the "turn into" field with "Minecraft:air," this should convert the jigsaw block into air after it performs its action. However, depending on the version of the game, the block may not convert to air. This is due to the fact that jigsaw blocks are still being developed. The "levels" slider dictates the size of the generation, and players can change this to decide how large their village street will be when it is randomly generated. The "keep jigsaws" button can be toggled on and off. When active, the jigsaw block will remain post-generation. If toggled off, the jigsaw block will attempt to convert into whatever block it has been listed as in the "turn into" field. This is best kept on when generating streets in order to create buildings afterwards. Finally, select the generate button. Players should be absolutely certain not to misspell any fields, as this can cause the game to crash. Players can now head to the various jigsaw blocks generated by the street block to create their houses. For example, right-clicking a block and entering "Minecraft:village/plains/houses" should generate a random house in the direction the block is pointing. Players can also interact with other jigsaw blocks for things like decorations and additional housing until their village has been created the way they like. It's then possible to break the jigsaw blocks to remove them from the structures.

