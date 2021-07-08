How to create a big village in Minecraft

Villages are ways for Minecraft players to reap many in-game benefits. There could be lucky loot chests or great deals to be made with villagers.

Villages come in all different shapes and sizes. Some villages naturally generate larger than others, but there are ways to expand villages even bigger than ever before.

Building a big village in Minecraft can be beneficial in several ways. Here are some tips on creating a big village in Minecraft.

Easy guide for creating big villages in Minecraft

1) Locate a village

A naturally large village (Image via Minecraft)

It would be a million times easier to build off of a pre-existing village rather than building one completely from scratch. It eliminates the need to transport villagers all the way to a new location.

Plus, using an already functional village will give a player a headstart on the large construction project ahead of them. Since building a large village is a long term commitment, it may be worth finding a village in or near the player’s favorite biome prior to committing to the build.

Watch KyleKraft on YouTube build a village city from a pre-existing one:

2) Build

Construction of a new villager home (Image via Minecraft)

Naturally, the next step is to begin the build on the big village. This could be an opportunity for a Minecraft player’s creativity to flow.

The village can look however the builder envisions. It can either be inspired by the original village design or can be full of unique structures made of different materials.

Build new homes for the villagers in the vicinity of the original village. Make the villagers feel more at home by adding beds for them to sleep in within these new buildings.

Villagers will naturally venture off into these locations if the player builds close to the village first and then slowly extends outward.

3) Breed

A newborn baby villager (Image via Minecraft)

Since the village will be expanded, the community should expand too.

Creating more villagers for a big village will optimize the usefulness of the village. The more villagers there are, the more types of villager professions gamers can make available to them. Ideally, players may want to collect every single type of villager in order to obtain any sort of item they seek via trading.

Villagers tend to breed naturally without any help from the player. However, there are some ways in which Minecraft players can encourage villagers to breed more.

4) Be a caretaker

Multiple villagers gathering together (Image via Minecraft)

In order for a big village to be of any use to a player, the builder should treat the villagers well. This means avoiding causing damage to any villager, village mob, or village building. Otherwise, the villagers will start to gossip and the player might get a bad reputation, ending up with terrible trading deals.

Taking care of villagers also includes ensuring there are enough beds and houses for everyone as the village grows. Players can also create more buildings for the villagers to explore. They can continue to build for the community until it is as big as preferred.

At this point, a big village should be achieved. However, there is one more optional step that players might find beneficial.

5) Start a raid

Pillagers ambushing a village in a raid(Image via Reddit)

Once a gamer has established a good relationship with their villagers, they may want to consider betraying them in order to reap some of the best village benefits. If they feel they’re ready for the challenge, gamers can kill a pillager leader and then start a raid in their big village.

Although it may hinder the trust that has been built with the villagers, they will soon forgive if they can be saved from the treacherous raid. Gamers who successfully save villagers from a pillager will be given valuable, rare items by the villagers.

Plus, their trading sales will go on sale and there should be some amazing prices for even more amazing items. This is a great way to reap as many benefits from a big village as possible.

