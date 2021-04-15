How to start raids in Minecraft

Minecraft raids are an in-game event that can be triggered by players, they spawn waves of mobs that players have to defeat. Raids can be pretty tricky for some players, but for others, waves go by like a breeze.

Raids can grant players with some super cool rare items that they cannot get by looting in Minecraft. One of these items being the totem of undying. The totem grants the player one free life if they almost die in the Minecraft world.

Raids contain a bunch of new mobs that players may not have ever seen before. These mobs are called Evokers, Witches, Vindicators, Ravagers, Pillagers, and players may even see vexes flying around!

During raids, players will gain a lot of equipment dropped by mobs during raids. Armor is very common to find during a Minecraft raid, as well as shovels, lots of experience orbs, and glass bottles from witches can also be found.

Starting a raid is a good way for players to obtain a lot of experience, and also undying totems. Players will gain at least three undying totems from each raid and a maximum of eight totems.

Players should note that raids cannot be started with the game difficulty on Peaceful. The higher the difficulty, the more enemies will spawn, thus increasing the chances of obtaining more totems.

In this article, players will learn how to start a raid in Minecraft!

How to start a raid in Minecraft

Locate a pillager outpost

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Raids cannot be started unless the player finds a pillager outpost first. This is required because the player has to kill all the pillagers here and take out their Patrol leader in order to gain the bad omen effect.

The bad omen effect is what players will gain after they slay the leader of the pillager outpost (The Ilager captain). This effect can last for up to an hour and 40 minutes in real game time.

Bad omen effects harm the villagers more than the players hence it causes the villagers to lose a lot of items during raids.

Find an occupied village

(Image via Minecraft)

Only occupied villages that have villagers living within them can be used to trigger a raid. If all the villagers have died, or if the village is abandoned, a raid will not trigger in that area.

Once the village is found players will witness all of the villagers flee inside of their huts, and they will see a bar pop up near the top of their screen. The bar will be labeled "Raid"

This bar tells players how many Raiders remain during each wave, and how much more of the raid is needed before it is completed.

Fight off the raiders

(Image via Reddit)

The last thing the players need to do is fight off the raiders during each wave. The difficulty of the waves may increase after each wave progression. Players will need to be prepared during every wave and make sure they keep an eye out for the evokers.

Evokers will usually spawn around waves 5 - 7 only when the difficulty is on hard. Players will earn a totem of undying from these mobs.

When raids are completed, the player will earn the "hero of the village effect" granted to them for saving them from the raid. This allows players to trade with villagers at a discounted price.