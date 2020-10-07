How to download Minecraft Bedrock Edition: Step-by-step guide

Minecraft is, hands down, one of the most popular games on the market, and has been so ever since its release back in 2009. Over the 11 last years, the gaming community has seen Minecraft evolve from a fledgeling indie game to the full-scale pop culture phenomenon that it is today.

Players are also spoilt for choice when it comes to playing Minecraft, as there are quite a few versions that they can play. However, the base game has two distinct versions that are quite popular.

Minecraft: Java Edition, considered one of the most popular versions, is available on the PC. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is available for Windows 10, and is also the version present on consoles.

Here is how users can download Bedrock Edition on the Windows 10.

Also read: Underrated PS4 games that are available for cheap on the PS Store

How to download Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

There are a couple of ways by which players can download Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. The first thing to remember is that "Bedrock Edition" has been dropped from the title to avoid confusion.

This game is known as "Minecraft for Windows 10" on the official website as well as the Microsoft Store. Follow these steps to download it on the Windows 10 PC:

Advertisement

Visit the official website Look for Minecraft for Windows 10, link here Select the version of the game to download Complete the payment process The download will begin shortly

Alternatively, players can also download the game from the Microsoft Store:

Open the Microsoft Store App on the PC Search for "Minecraft for Windows 10" Select "buy" Complete the payment process The download will begin shortly

Players can also opt for a trial version that they can download and play for free. This way, they can decide whether Java Edition or the Windows 10 Edition of Minecraft is the one for them.

Also read: How to make an Iron Nugget?