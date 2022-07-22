What is the use of barrier blocks in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Barriers in the Minecraft 1.19 update are special blocks that are invisible and unbreakable.

When players are in survival mode, they can obtain most of the blocks by finding them naturally generating in the world or by crafting them. When they go into creative mode, they can access the entire library of blocks available in a world, even bedrock blocks. However, there'tr a few blocks that are only obtainable by cheats and commands, like barriers.

Barrier blocks can only be obtained by players when they allow cheats in a world, and execute a command. They are not common, as they can be completely invisible and unbreakable to those who do not have the power to use cheats in the game. Only players who have the power can do so can use them in a specific way.

Obtaining and using barrier blocks in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to obtain them?

Command to obtain barrier blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

There are a few steps to be followed to obtain these blocks in the Minecraft 1.19 update.

First, players must ensure that the world in which they want barrier blocks has cheats enabled. When a new world is being created, an option comes up to allow or disallow them. However, if the world already exists, the only way to enable cheats is by going to the 'Open to LAN' settings in the pause menu.

When cheats are enabled in the world, players can enter commands and change almost anything in the game. As these blocks cannot be obtained from the creative inventory, the only way to get them is through commands.

Players can enter this command '/give @p minecraft:barrier <amount of items>'. In the command, the number of barrier blocks needed can be typed. Once players execute the command, they'll have the blocks in their inventory.

How to use them?

These blocks are mainly used in multiplayer servers or to lock mobs. (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When players have barrier blocks, they can use them by simply placing them anywhere.

They have a red stop sign texture and are two dimensional, but they move with the player to always face them. Players will notice that the blocks can be broken when in creative mode. Another thing to note is that the red stop sign vanishes as soon as players remove the blocks from their hands or hold anything else.

Even after the red stop sign vanishes, players can see the outline of the block, indicating that it's still present and will stop players from going through it. When players switch to survival mode, they can see the block outline but cannot break it in any way.

This block is mainly used by multiplayer server developers while creating the world. Public servers like Hypixel, ManaCube and others have them placed in some areas so that players do not wander off. They can also be used to capture a mob or protect a base from hostile mobs as well.

