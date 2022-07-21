How to make a multiplayer world in Minecraft Java 1.19 update

In the Minecraft Java 1.19 update, players can either play the game alone or with other players in a multiplayer world. When players are bored of playing in survival mode, they can hop onto a fun server and play different gamemodes with millions of other players from around the globe. If players want, they can create their own multiplayer world as well.

Minecraft is a type of game that is much more fun to play with other players, and the public servers are filled with players from all around the world. However, if players want a private space for themselves and their friends, they can create a closed multiplayer server or world as well. Though this is extremely easy in Bedrock Edition, it can be slightly tricky in Java Edition.

Ways to create multiplayer world in Minecraft Java 1.19 update

Creating a private server manually

Minecraft players can create a personal multiplayer server in Java Edition; however, the only catch is that it is quite tricky to execute. Mojang offers players a way to create their own server using their PC. Setting up a server requires a Java file to be downloaded from the official site. Players that are on Windows OS will have to tweak the path environment variable and then run the java file with a specific command in the command prompt application.

The advantage of having a private server is that players will have full control and stable support from Mojang.

Creating a Realms world

In Minecraft, creating a server is the hardest way to make a multiplayer world and using realms is the easiest. Realms is a feature in the game through which players can pay a monthly subscription fee to Mojang in order to get a personal multiplayer world. Here, players can simply jump in with their friends and play in a vanilla world or have fun in several custom gamemodes available.

Even though this is the easiest way to play the game in a multiplayer world, it will require players to spend real money.

Creating a LAN world

The easiest way to make a world multiplayer is to open it to LAN; however, the only downside to this is that only those who are connected to the same network can play in this world. In the pause menu, players can head to the 'Open to LAN' settings, where they can open that particular world to be accessed by anyone who is on the same internet network as the main PC.

The benefit of this method is that players will not experience any lag or delay in their in-game actions since the world will be running on a local network.

