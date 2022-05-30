How to cancel Minecraft realms subscription

Minecraft Realms is an incredible service offered by Mojang. Typically, multiplayer worlds require the owner to be online and in the world for anyone else to join. Up to eleven players (including the owner) can get on the Realms server and play or do so by themselves.

It's a fantastic service, and it's not terribly expensive. It's also not perfect. It has its fair share of issues, being that it is an internet-based service.

Still, it's pretty great, but that doesn't mean it's for everyone, nor should everyone constantly have a subscription.

The Realms subscription (Image via Minecraft/YouTube)

Interest in the game can wax and wane, so users might not want to pay for a subscription they're not using for a few months. If so, or for any other reason, it's easy to cancel. Here's how.

Canceling Minecraft Realms: Complete guide

The easiest way to cancel a Realms subscription is on mobile. If gamers have the Pocket Edition app, that will usually load faster than a console or a computer.

However, there's an even easier way of doing it without ever opening the app. For iPhone, here are the steps:

Open Settings. Click the account at the top, the Apple ID. Click Subscriptions. Scroll through active and inactive subscriptions to find the Minecraft: Pocket Edition one. Click on it. Press Cancel. Confirm to cancel and close the application.

For Android, players can take a similar route in their settings. In settings, navigate to or search for "Payments & Subscriptions." Click Manage Subscriptions and find the realms subscription. Click cancel there.

On a console, it's a bit more tricky, but it's still straightforward to do. For all consoles, users need to visit Settings and then Manage Subscriptions to cancel.

Each console and device is different and will take gamers to where they bought the subscription.

PlayStation

Log in to Account Management.

Open the menu on the left.

Select Subscription

On Minecraft Realms Plus, select "Turn Off Auto-Renew."

This will end the subscription on the date it normally would have been renewed.

Windows

Go to the Microsoft Account page.

Ensure the correct account is logged in.

Find the realm.

Click "Manage subscription."

Cancel from there.

Xbox

Navigate to Services & Subscriptions.

Sign in. Ensure it is the same account that the subscription is with, or this will not work.

Find Microsoft Realms Plus.

Click "Manage" and then click "Cancel."

Follow any remaining instructions.

Many gamers have reported issues with canceling through Nintendo Switch, but the process should be primarily the same. On the app, they can visit Settings and navigate to their subscription and should be able to manage it from there.

One of the benefits of subscribing to Minecraft Realms Plus is that it doesn't automatically end when players cancel. On the contrary, the subscription lasts through the rest of the month.

Whatever the renewal date was is now the end date for the Realms subscription. Until then, individuals will still have access.

