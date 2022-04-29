Minecraft Java Realms to feature more new maps with different biomes

Minecraft Realms has always been quite popular among players, with its ability to host multiplayer worlds for up to 11 players without all of them having to be online at the same time. That's just one benefit of Realms, though. It offers so much more, including exclusive skins, maps, and more. With a base subscription price, players can get a lot out of their Minecraft experience.

Now, Java Realms is adding nine new maps to the service, which will provide a fun alternative to the classic game and undoubtedly spice things up. This article discusses the upcoming maps.

Java Realms set to add nine Minecraft maps

The new maps are based around the theme of "affordable housing." The first map, called "Skyrise Brawl," is a shrinking housing PvP map. Players will increasingly have less and less space, leading to them fighting for territory.

The second map involves players being shrunk to the size of a salt shaker. The world around them enlarges substantially, thus aptly naming the map "Living Large." It comprises an intense parkour course in which players will remain small, and fall damage is an ever-looming threat.

"Disaster Star 2," a sequel to a map of the same name, allows players to set up and try out all manner of disasters, including a "pignado." This will undoubtedly be a popular map solely due to the insanity of it all.

Winter Express map (Image via Mojang)

The rest of the new maps branch out into different biomes, including:

Winter Express

Sakura Valleys

Dimensional Table

Halloween Wild West Town

Sakura Springs

Mini Plots

Here is what Mojang had to say about the update:

"If there is one thing I wish I could give to the next generation that’s coming up in this increasingly expensive world, it would be better housing opportunities. Barring that, maybe some new Minecraft maps from our community would suffice? For those of us that are not castle-accommodated (if you are, hook me up with your supplier), it’s rare that you have an optimal living situation – these maps understand you!"

These maps will be available through the Realms service and likely not on the Marketplace. For any more information, check out the official Minecraft website, which is also where players can find out about signing up for the Realms service.

