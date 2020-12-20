Java Realms Day in Minecraft: All you need to know

Java Realms day is a holiday coined by Minecraft to celebrate the end of the year, and with that comes many new Realms maps.

As a gift to all the dedicated Java Realms subscribers, Minecraft has released 17 new Realms maps in one day, a considerable amount for just one day of the year.

Last year, only ten maps were released on Java Realms Day. Hence, the content team at Minecraft has been hard at work this holiday season. There are now 121 maps added to Java Realms throughout 2020, a vast number for players to choose from.

Brand new maps in Minecraft Realms for Java

#1 - Tales of Glarthford by McTsts, Asometric, and A Bunch of Crows

Image via Minecraft

Tales of Glarthford is an action-packed map with ten different storylines to defeat. One other element that makes this map even more special is that it is entirely voice-acted with 170 different voice actors.

Tales of Glarthford isn't only a Realms map, but an adventure map as well. Players can experience the adventure on Minecraft single-player as well.

Advertisement

#2 - Rouges 2 by ChainsawNinja, SlabFred, and Derpine

Image via Minecraft

In Rouges 2, players can hang out with spirits. These spirits have their unique artwork and five different abilities. The various spirits players may encounter include Emma the storm spirit, Sparket the fire spirit, Halt the spider spirit, Pluto the void spirit, and Vohelm the guardian spirit.

#3 - Block Combat by Azerus Team

Image via Minecraft

In Block Combat, every Minecraft block has magical properties. These properties can be unlocked by spending mana. To get mana, players must battle each other, and every round, players will be rewarded five mana points. Once they build up their mana, it's up to them what to do with it.

Advertisement

Other Maps

Crazy Quarries by Calverin and J70

Image via Minecraft

Block Runners by Mint

Image via Minecraft

Yeggs Tower Defense by Yeggs

Image via Minecraft

Sweet Homes by Rick, Aqueze, and Nidhee

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

Block in the Wall by Yeggs

Image via Minecraft

Redstone Puzzles by MelonBP, Tim400, and Hilligans

Mushroom Forest by Rick, Aqueze, and Nidhee

Image via Minecraft

Pufferfish Wars by Denniss, Marhjo, and InternetAlien

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

Aphrodite's Garden by Nidhee, Aqueze, and Rick

Image via Minecraft

Dungeon Dwellers by Niekariolinked and CmdVoid

Image via Minecraft

Worse Weapon by Yeggs

Advertisement

Palm Resort Island by ChrisBoi, Celisio, and _DVS

Image via Minecraft

Sky Scapers by Jayjo_, MCFilms, and Frenderman

Image via Minecraft

Wing Wars by Azerus Team

Image via Minecraft

Each map featured on Java Realms Day was made by independent Minecrafters, as anyone can submit their map to be featured. If players want to give it a go, they can head over to this page to learn more.