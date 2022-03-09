How to check the server status of Minecraft Realms

Minecraft offers players a paid subscription which allows them to play with up to ten other people in one server. This means that players can come and go as they please and the "owner" of the world doesn't have to be online for them to join.

It's a great service that depends primarily on one thing: internet connection. As with everything, that can be fickle and have issues. One of the biggest issues for players trying to use Minecraft Realms is the server status. Here's how to check and see if that might be the problem.

How to find Minecraft Realms' server status

There are a few ways to check whether or not something is down. A fantastic website called Down Detector has live tracking for number of issue reports. If that number is high or rising, there's a good chance it's a server issue.

Recent outage reports (Image via DownDetector)

Minecraft's official social media accounts, such as the official MojangStatus Twitter, could also have information. If the server outage is widespread, they'll likely have some information on it.

Mojang Status @MojangStatus The accounts that experienced the migration issue during the weekend should now be able to try again. Sorry for the inconvenience! - Ined The accounts that experienced the migration issue during the weekend should now be able to try again. Sorry for the inconvenience! - Ined

There's no in-game way to check the server status, but if an issue persists and there isn't any information on either of the above sources, then gamers can try a few troubleshooting options.

Restarting the app can help with any issues. This doesn't require a lot of time and can be done pretty easily and repeatedly. If that's not the solution, restarting the device, whether that's a PC, console or mobile device, could help, too.

Since it is internet-based, it could be an issue with the router or modem, which can be reset or restarted. If nothing at all works, players may need to contact Mojang or Microsoft for help.

For the Realms, players can subscribe in the Marketplace in-game. It costs $7.99 USD a month (there are higher prices for different plans) and offers players the realm, several skins and other exclusive features. The subscription can be canceled at any time and will last the rest of the month.

