What are Realms and how to create them in Minecraft?

For players looking to play Minecraft with their friends without any disturbances, Realms is perfect. Minecraft Realms is an official subscription-based server for players to host their own private Minecraft server.

For this subscription, they must pay a monthly fee to Mojang. Only the host has to pay the fee. Therefore, when playing with friends, the cost of Realm can be split-up. Players can enjoy hours of their favorite game with their friends in the comfort of their own world.

Everything to know about the Realms of Minecraft

What is a Realm?

A Realm is a multiplayer world that can be joined by anyone if they have been invited by the host. It is a simple and efficient way to create a server where up to 10 players can play simultaneously. Once created, the players can access it 24x7 even if the host is offline.

Realm is available in both Java Edition as well as Bedrock Edition. Players can play cross-platform in their respective editions. However, they cannot play across different editions.

Realms in Java Edition

Players on Java Edition can purchase Realms for host plus 10 players for a recurring monthly fee of $7.99. Players can also opt for a one-time charge of $9.99, $26.99, or $47.99 for 30, 60, or 180 days respectively.

This Realm is only compatible with players on Java Edition playing on Windows, macOS, or Linux.

Realms in Bedrock Edition

Bedrock Edition offers players two options: one subscription for the host plus a maximum of two players which costs $3.99 and the other for 10 players for $7.99.

When a player buys a 10 player Realm Plus subscription, they are also given access to more than 150+ different worlds and packs curated by Mojang, which is updated every month.

How to create a Realm Plus in Minecraft

To be able to create a Realm, players must first be logged into their Microsoft account and have a stable internet connection. Creating a Realm is a straight-forward and hassle free process.

Setting up a Realm in Bedrock Edition

Players can follow these steps to create a Realm in Bedrock Edition:

Open the Minecraft app and click on Play. Click on the “Create New” button. Tap on the “Create New World” button. Click on the “Create on Realms Server” button on the left side panel. A menu will pop up which will ask players to Choose the Realm Server. They can choose to create a 10 player Realm or 2 player Realm. After choosing the desired Realm, tap on the "I agree: box present in the Terms and Conditions section." For those creating a 10 player Realm Plus subscription for the first time, they will be allotted a one-month Free Trial. Players must now pay their respective fees. Once the payment process is done, a window will show on the app saying Creating Realm. Players can now add friends, either by sharing a link or searching for them in their friend list or using their Gamertag.

Creating a Realm in Java Edition

Players can enact the following steps to create a Realm in Java Edition:

Click on "Minecraft Realms" from the main menu. Tap on the "Buy Realm" button. Players will be redirected to Minecraft.net, where they will have to make the payment. Once the payment is successful, return to the game and select "Minecraft Realms" once again. Players will be able to see their new Realm.

With the Realm now set up, all one has to do is join and play the game with their friends or family members. Players can also load any existing world or template they like from the Marketplace.

