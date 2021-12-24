How to play multiplayer on Minecraft PE (Bedrock)

Minecraft can be played either alone or with a few friends, making the gaming experience even more fun and delightful. There are various ways to set up a multiplayer game, each having its pros and cons. However, the process is simple, though it may vary depending on the platform or distance between players and their friends.

Minecraft has two official editions, Java and Bedrock. The Bedrock version (formerly known as Pocket Edition) is supported across various platforms such as Android, iOS, Windows 10, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

Before creating a multiplayer game, certain things must be kept in mind. All the players trying to connect should have the same version of the game, and they all should have the same edition of Minecraft (Java or Bedrock). Once these demands are met, the users can set up a multiplayer game.

Minecraft offers gamers four ways to create a multiplayer game.

Connecting with friends in Minecraft PE

1) Sending an invitation to a friend

The menu from where players can invite their friends to join the game (Image via wikiHow)

Gamers can either send an invitation to their friends to join their world or connect to their friends' world. This is a simple process where users have to open the title and enter the world they want to invite their friends. Once they enter this world, they have to send an invitation to their friend.

Xbox Live friends can be added to Minecraft, and in case the friend's name is not showing, players can add them through their gamer tag.

2) LAN setup

To play a multiplayer game via this method, users must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Once done, they should launch their game, and before entering the world they want to play in, players must go to its multiplayer settings and enable the Visible to LAN Players option.

The host can then launch the world, and their friends can join the game by selecting the Play button, which takes them to the Play menu. Here, they can navigate through the Friends section on the top of the page and see the corresponding LAN game.

3) Joining online server

To connect to an online server in Minecraft Bedrock, players should know the server's name, address/URL, and port number. Once they have these details, users need to open the game, select Play, and navigate to Servers through the Play Menu, where a bunch of servers will already be present.

Gamers can join any of these servers, or if they wish to add another server, they have to scroll down to where there will be an option called Add Server. By filling in all the details mentioned previously, players can join the server they wish to.

They can browse MinecraftPocket-Servers or Minecraftlist.org to find and join the server they feel best suits them.

4) Minecraft Realms

Minecraft Realm gives users the best multiplayer experience by offering a bunch of spectacular worlds to explore while at the same time allowing them to create and host their own games.

Up to ten gamers can play on the server simultaneously, and the most incredible feature is that even if the host is offline, others can still play freely.

Creating Realms in Minecraft Bedrock Edition is quite easy. Players have to open their Play menu, and in Worlds, just below the Create New button, the Realms option will be seen. Once the realm is created, all that users have to do is invite their friends to join the realm.

People can only join Realms if they are invited to it. Once the invitation is accepted, gamers need to just navigate through the Play menu and go to the Friends section. Here, they will see the Realm name they have been invited to and tap on it to enter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list present in the article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer