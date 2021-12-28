How different is Minecraft 1.18 update on Java and Bedrock?

Minecraft has two different versions: Bedrock and Java Edition. Java Edition is for PC players (most of them), and Bedrock Edition is available to just about everyone else. It's the same game, but the versions differ significantly.

The 1.18 update completely changed the game for both Bedrock Edition and Java Edition players. How different are the updates for the two versions, though?

Minecraft 1.18 update differs from Java Edition to Bedrock Edition

Bedrock and Java Edition have several differences already. Minecraft players on Java Edition have easier access to add-ons and can add mods to their game, whereas Bedrock players cannot use mods. Bedrock players have access to Education Edition and Education features, while Java does not.

Using the Distant Horizons mod, we can even see every biome from the same spot. We found another awesome Minecraft 1.18 seed! 597512063 has every single biome within 1500 blocks of spawn, and it works on both Java and Bedrock!Using the Distant Horizons mod, we can even see every biome from the same spot. https://t.co/ixMuTmoU7Q

However, one significant change that the 1.18 update brought to Minecraft actually made the two versions more similar. Before the update, seeds were exclusive to each edition. A Java Edition world seed wouldn't be the same on Bedrock Edition.

Now, seeds are universal. A seed found for a Java Edition world will remain the same for a Bedrock Edition world. There are a few key differences in the 1.18 version of Minecraft for either platform, though.

In Bedrock Edition, stone generates until Y level 0 and transitions to deepslate until level -7, where it becomes fully deepslate. On Java Edition, the transition from stone to deepslate begins at Y level 8, and at Y level 0, it becomes deepslate.

In Minecraft Java Edition, the game checks more to find out if it should update new chunks when updating an old world. For example, if players started a world before 1.18 and then updated, certain chunks would remain the same as they were before, especially underground.

However, thanks to the 1.18 update, Minecraft players on Java Edition will have a more seamless transition from old worlds to new.

Lush caves and other biomes remain the same across versions (Image via Minecraft)

The rest of the update is largely the same, with new biomes, new world generation, and all the biggest changes remain constant across versions.

