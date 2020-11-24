Minecraft Realms Plus: All you need to know about the subscription-based service

When videogame fans look back on the timeline of gaming history, they will see that one title alone dominated the late 2000s and the better part of 2010s: Minecraft.

The little indie game started off as a passion project and quickly evolved into a full-fledged pop-culture phenomenon.

Minecraft is one of the most recognizable brands in gaming, and a major part of its success has to do with how the game is accessible to virtually everyone. While the game is perfectly enjoyable when played alone, it also works quite well as an online multiplayer experience.

Minecraft Realms Plus is a subscription-based service provided by Mojang for players to create their own private servers and play the game along with friends. The servers are not meant to be large public servers but are rather fit for a small group of friends or even as a private server for a family.

All you need to know about Minecraft Realms Plus

Minecraft Realms Plus essentially provides an easy way to create servers and allows the owner to manage them from inside the game, without prior knowledge of the concepts of hosting on the internet.

This is, therefore, an extremely accessible way to play the game along with friends and family without having to jump through the hoops of hosting a server.

Mojang hosts the servers and even introduces unique game modes that are exclusive to Realms Plus every month.

Advertisement

Requirements:

The player must have a Microsoft Account and must have a premium copy of Bedrock Edition.

The player must have Xbox Live Gold on their Xbox Live account (Xbox console only).

The player must have a working internet connection.

The player must be age 13 years or older to join the Minecraft Realms Plus community.

Minecraft Realms subscription costs $7.99 per month, and players can also opt for a 30-day trial, provided that they have not done so before.

Also Read: How to build a Nether portal like a Minecraft Speedrunner